Pittsburg County Commissioners have approved budget numbers with pay raises for all full-time county employees.
County commissioners approved the numbers during their Tuesday meeting, pushed back a day from the usual Monday meeting time due to the Labor Day holiday.
"There should be $200 pay raises for all county employees," said District 2 Commissioner Keven Smith.
"We still have to sign-off on it," Smith said, referring to adoption of the entire county budget. With the approved budget numbers showing enough money for the raises, that's expected to be a formality at this point.
Pittsburg Country Clerk Hope Trammell said there were 211 full-time county employees as of Tuesday.
"We approved it for all 211 county employees," said Smith.
It's uncertain at this point exactly when county employees will first see the $200 pay raises. It depends on when the entire budget is formally approved and goes through a further process at the state level.
When they do receive their raise, it will be retroactive to the beginning of the current fiscal year, which started on July 1, 2023, Smith said.
Months for which county employees will be retroactively paid the pay raise already includes July and August and may include September as well.
Trammell said the retroactive pay raise payments to county employees will come through a different payroll than their regular paychecks. Other than the retroactive payments, the pay raises will be included on employees' regular paychecks, officials said.
If for example, the retroactive pay raises include July and August, they can expect a separate retroactive pay raise check for $400.
It if includes July, August and September, the separate retroactive pay raise check would be for $600, Trammell said.
Commissioners are hoping to soon formally adopt the budget. Tuesday's approval of the budget numbers is a part of the ongoing budgeting process for the county's 2023-2024 Fiscal Year.
While the raise includes all full-time county employees, it does not include county elected officials.
Commissioners said they were glad they could approve the $200 pay raises. It's in addition to a $200 raise approved last year.
Like everyone else, county employees are having to deal with rising prices, they noted.
"Everything else has gone up." Smith said. "I wish we could do more.
"It's tough times for everybody," said Smith. "Whatever we can do to help our employees, we're proud to do it."
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed.
"I'm happy and thankful we were able to do it this year," Selman said of the raises.
Selman said the price of milk which he purchases has doubled.
"I know everybody is buying groceries," Selman said. "I know families are getting hit hard with price increases."
Selman hopes the raises will help.
"I'm thankful we were able to do that for them," he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.