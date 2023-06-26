Pittsburg County commissioners acted Monday to approve a bid for panels for 150 new livestock pens for stock shows for the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and the Southeast Expo Center.
The county fairgrounds are adjacent to the Southeast Expo Center and the addition of the new livestock pens are part of upgrades commissioners are pursuing for the facility.
Commissioners voted to accept the lowest bid of $70,783.19 submitted by WW Manufacturing of Larned, Kansas for the livestock panels and walk-though bow gates.
Included in the bid are panels for construction of 150 livestock pens and bow gates for hog and sheep pens, each measuring four feet-by-four feet.
Since the pens come in sets of four panels each, they can be modified to make larger pens if needed.
“This will give us the ability to put on larger livestock shows,” District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said after the meeting.
He said he’s heard from others who are interested in putting on bigger livestock shows on the Expo Center grounds.
While current livestock shows are conducted at the county show barn at the county fairgrounds, Smith said having the 150 new additional livestock pens will make it possible to hold livestock shows inside the Expo Center if there’s a need.
“We will be able to hold them at the show barn or put it in the big building at the Expo Center,” Smith said.
He said the county has the capability to set up 300 pens and a show ring inside the big room on the west end of the Expo Center.
“That will give us the ability to put on larger shows,” Smith said. “It will interest more people in putting on more events and it will increase the amount of people that visit the Expo facility.”
On another Expo Center-related item, commissioners tabled action on bids for a portable high school regulation basketball court for the Expo Center. Smith said the three bids the commissioners are considering need further review.
“I would like to take another week,” Smith said.
He previously said having the portable high school regulation court will help toward booking basketball events at the Expo Center, such as the Pitt 8 Tournament, playoff games, independent tournaments and other sporting events.
Commissioners also voted to strike another Southeast Expo Center-related item regarding bids for 14-gauge heavy duty stock panels to be used as a portable rodeo arena.
Commissioners said last week venders were inadvertently given the wrong specifications, which have now been corrected. They plan to re-advertise the portable rodeo arena for a new round of bids, now that venders will have the correct specifications available.
Obtaining the county’s own portable rodeo arena will make it easier to book rodeos at the Expo Center, Smith said at an earlier meeting.
Joining Smith to make all of the votes unanimous were County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
