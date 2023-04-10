County commissioners approved a fee schedule increase that includes a rise in the costs of adopting cats and dogs from the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Other increases were also included in the fee hike, while some costs remain the same.
Commissioners unanimously approved the new fee schedule during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Adoption fees for both dogs and cats will increase by $10, said Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Director Michele Van Pelt.
Dogs will go from $20 to $30 for adoptions, while adoption fees for cats will increase from the current $15 to $25.
“We’re also going to start charging $10 for microchipping,” Van Pelt said, of the service currently provided free of charge. Van Pelt noted that microchipping, a technique used to identify lost pets, is optional and is not required for adoptions.
A reclamation fee — which is charged to pet owners when they reclaim their lost animals from the animal shelter — will now be $30 for the first day and $15 per day for each business days afterwards.
The new fee schedule goes into effect May 1, 2023. Until then, animals can continue to be adopted at the current prices.
Following the meeting, Van Pelt and Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Office Manager Lloyd Staton spoke about the fee increases and the reasons behind them.
Asked why the fee increases were sought at this time, Van Pelt said “Inflation has hit us.”
Costs of drugs to treat animals and for use in surgeries has increased, Van Pelt said.
Prices for animal food has increased as well, Statton noted.
“We used to pay $21.99 for 50 pounds of dog food,” Van Pelt said.
“Now, it’s $21.99 for 40 pounds of food.”
Van Pelt said this is the first increase in adoption fees at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter since the facility opened in 2008.
Even when the new fee schedule goes into effect May 1, adoption rates for both dogs and cats will still be less than they were when the animal shelter first opened, Van Pelt said.
“Then it was $50 for dogs and $40 for cats,” Van Pelt said. Commissioners subsequently acted to lower the rates.
Van Pelt noted that animals adopted from the animal shelter have been spayed or neutered and given vaccinations-to-date, depending on the age of the animal.
Animals have also been dewormed and dogs have been checked for heart worms, she said.
Joining Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers in voting to approve the fee increases were District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman.
Van Pelt reiterated the fee increases are necessary due to the rising costs.
“We don’t want to make money,” she said. “We want to be able to do what we have to do.”
