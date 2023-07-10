Pittsburg County commissioners accepted a bid for a portable rodeo arena for use at the Southeast Expo Center.
Commissioners accepted the low bid of $144,574 from WW Manufacturing during their regular Monday meeting at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Getting the new portable rodeo arena will make it possible for the Expo Center to either host its own rodeos or offer use of the arena to those who would like to hold rodeo-related events at the site, but don’t have an arena of their own.
“After we get it, we will be able to have more events,” said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers agreed.
“It’s another step closer where we can host events of our own,” he said.
Rogers referred to how the Expo Center having its own rodeo arena opens all types of possibilities.
“I would like to see us have a rodeo one week; barrel racing another and team roping after that,” he said, mentioning a few examples.
In addition to livestock panels large enough to contain horses and bulls, the portable rodeo arena also includes roping chutes, bucking chutes and catwalks.
County commissioners recently put the portable rodeo arena for the Expo Center up for bid a second time after inadvertently entering the wrong specifications the first time, said Smith.
“It wasn’t big enough,” Smith said at the time.
Getting the portable rodeo arena is one of two upgrades commissioners are undertaking regarding livestock-related events at the Southeast Expo Center, adjacent to the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds.
During their June 26 meeting, commissioners approved a bid for panels for 150 new livestock pens for stock shows for the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds and the Southeast Expo Center.
Commissioners voted during that meeting to accept the lowest bid of $70,783.19, which was also submitted by WW Manufacturing of Larned, Kansas for the livestock panels and walk-though bow gates.
It includes panels for construction of 150 livestock pens and bow gates for hog and sheep pens.
Each pen measures four feet-by-four feet. With the pens coming in sets of four panels each, they can be modified to make larger pens if needed.
“This will give us the ability to put on larger livestock shows,” Smith said after the June 26 meeting.
Smith said he’s heard from others who are interested in putting on bigger livestock shows on the Expo Center grounds.
Current livestock shows are conducted at the county show barn at the county fairgrounds, but Smith said having the 150 new additional livestock pens will make it possible to hold livestock shows inside the Expo Center if needed.
When the new pens arrive, livestock shows can be held at either the show barn at the Pittsburg County Fairgrounds or held in the big building at the Expo Center, Smith said.
He said the county has the capability to set up 300 pens and a show ring inside the big room on the west end of the Expo Center.
“That will give us the ability to put on larger shows,” Smith said. “It will interest more people in putting on more events and it will increase the amount of people that visit the Expo facility.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.