Comedy is returning to two downtown McAlester venues, with shows set both at Spaceship Earth and at Downtown 312.
New York City comedian, actor and writer Ian Fidance is set to perform a 7:30 p.m. show at Spaceship Earth on Friday, Feb. 17, with a second 7:30 p.m. show set for Saturday, Feb. 18, at Downtown 312.
Fidance is coming to McAlester as part of the Dancing Rabbit Spotlight Series, which is connected to the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival.
Dancing Rabbit Music Association President Blake Lynch said that while the Dancing Rabbit Festival started as a focus on music, it’s now expanding to focus on comedy as well. In 2022, Dancing Rabbit brought comedian Torio Van Grol to McAlester as an experiment to determine how a comedy show would fare in the city.
“We brought a comedian in last year,” Lynch said. That show also featured performances at Spaceship Earth Coffee and Downtown 312 on successive nights.
“The response was overwhelming,” said Lynch. One show sold out and the second one nearly did, he said.
Lynch said a show is being held at different McAlester venues on successive nights once again to make sure there will be enough space to meet the demand. Spaceship Earth is a smaller venue, with tables, while Downtown 312 has a larger capacity.
Fidance has been featured in “This American Life” and appeared on “The Last O.G.” with Tracy Morgan. He’s also been featured on “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” on Comedy Central.
His work is included in the book “Eating Salad Drunk: Haikus for the Burnout Age by Comedy Greats,” which also includes writings by such well-known comics as Jerry Seinfeld and Ray Ramono.
Fidance is described as “an absolute force onstage,” with an act that’s insanely positive and positively insane.”
Lynch said the two comedy shows in McAlester are close enough to Valentine’s to continue the celebration. He gave a special invitation to those who may have let the event slip by without a gift for their significant other. Here’s a way to make it up with a date to one of the comedy shows, he said.
Tickets are $15 in advance online or $18 at the door, with online tickets are still available at https://dancingrabbit.live/spotlight-series/.
”It will make an easy Valentine’s Day,” said Lynch, with entertainment, drinks and food available.
“We will have the Fry Daddy’s food truck at both events,” said Lynch.
