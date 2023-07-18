Cody Canada says he’s been checking out the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival from his home in Texas.
Cody Canada and The Departed are on the bill for the upcoming July 22 edition of the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival, featuring a free Saturday concert in downtown McAlester.
“I was looking on the Web,” Canada said. “It’s going to be a good night.”
Along with Cody Canada and The Departed, the July 22 lineup on the outdoor stage at the intersection of Third Street and Choctaw Avenue features a host of other Red Dirt music artists. They include Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Kody West, and the Red Dirt Rangers.
With so many artists set to perform on the outdoor stage, music is to begin a half-hour earlier than usual, at 5:30 p.m. Saturday instead of the traditional 6 p.m.
What are the chances some of the artists may perform together onstage during the Dancing Rabbit Fest?
“There will be some impromptu jamming for sure,” said Canada.
Does he often perform on the same stage as his Red Dirt brethren these days? It happens occasionally — but not as much as some might think.
“I was with the Red Dirt Rangers in Key West, Florida, in January and with Jason Boland last summer,” Canada said of the last time he got together onstage with the two bands.
Cody Canada first gained fame as the singer, lead guitarist and primary songwriter for Red Dirt music pioneers Cross Canadian Ragweed.
Today, he still performs with Cross Canadian Ragweed’s bassist Jeremy Plato, along with longtime friend Eric Hansen on drums, as the three of them comprise the new trio.
Speaking of musical trios, does Canada have a favorite of his own?
“ZZ Top,” Canada said without missing a beat.
How did he and The Departed come to rerecord Cross Canadian Ragweed’s classic album, “Soul Gravy,” released in 2022?
Since the original 2004 version shot to #5 on the Billboard Country Music charts and to # 51 on the Billboard Hot 200, plenty of fans were obviously pleased with the original version.
Although Canada wrote or co-wrote all the songs on the album, he said he doesn’t own the rights to those recordings.
“I didn’t own the rights to those recordings,” Canada said. “They’re my songs, and I own the songs, but when it came to those recordings, I didn’t.”
When Canada wanted to rerelease his recordings on vinyl, that became an issue.
He said he felt inspired to rerecord the “Soul Gravy” album after Taylor Swift started recording some of her earlier albums because she didn’t own the rights to her earlier works, either.
“When she rerecorded her stuff, that was a green light for me,” said Canada.
How’s the reaction to the 2022 version of “Soul Gravy” so far?
“I really expected to see some mixed reviews,” Canada said. Instead, all of the ones he’s seen have been positive, he said, noting the fans seem to like “Soul Gravy” 2022, too.
“I think they’re happy that I’m doing these songs,” he said.
Canada’s reunion with Jason Boland on the Dancing Rabbit stage in McAlester will be more than a meeting of like-minded Red Dirt music giants.
“Jason and I were roommates in Stillwater 25 years ago,” Canada said. He said they met, starting jamming together and then become roommates.
They performed in Stillwater whenever they had the chance.
“We would set in on open mic night at the Wormy Dog Saloon on Tuesdays, at Eskimo Joe’s on Wednesday and wherever they would have us on Thursdays,” Canada chuckled.
Canada said he also followed Mike McClure, of the Great Divide around a lot.
Eventually, he formed his own band, Cross Canadian Ragweed, and the group found national success. He always remembered his roots, though.
“Stillwater gave me everything I have,” said Canada.
One of the special things about the rerecording of “Soul Gravy” is the return of a fellow artist who not only did a guest turn on the original “Soul Gravy” album, but who returned for the 2022 version as well.
Lee Ann Womack, probably best-know for her hit single, “I Hope You Dance,” served as a guest vocalist with “Cross Canadian Ragweed on the band’s song, “Sick and Tired” from the original “Soul Gravy” album.
How did Canada convince her to sing with him in the first place?
“We did a few shows together back in the Ragweed Days,” Canada said. He said they were backstage during a show in Houston, Texas, when he told her he would love to sing with her that night.
When she agreed, they settled on Willie’s “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground.”
They debuted their vocal duet in front of an audience of about 40,000 people.
It must have gone well, because Womack agreed to do a guest vocal on the original “Soul Gravy” album. The song, “Sick and Tired,” became one of two singles from the album, along with another album track, “Alabama.”
Womack also appeared on the video for “Sick and Tired,” which hit on the country music charts.
When Canada rerecorded the song for the 2020 version of “Soul Gravy,” Womack sang on it as well.
How did it feel back when Cross Canadian Ragweed began finding national success?
Canada said he didn’t feel surprised, because of all the work that went into the band.
“We were working very, very hard, then we had to work a little harder,” he said. “There was one year we did about 260 shows.”
That’s almost at a prime Willie level.
“When you look up to Willie Nelson, you’ve got to follow his rules,” Canada joked.
What should fans expect when Cody Canada and The Departed perform at the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival on Saturday night?
Look for a mix of favorites along with some new songs that Canada’s planning to record for his next album.
“I try to do a couple of songs from every record,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.