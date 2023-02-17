Famed Oklahoma women’s basketball coach Sherri Coale is set to speak during the McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year ceremony.
Coale, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Oklahoma Women’s Hall of Fame, is the keynote speaker as MPS will host staff for a ceremony announcing the winner starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday at S. Arch Thompson Auditorium.
She led Oklahoma to a national championship game appearance, three Final Fours, six Big 12 season titles and four Big 12 tournament championships in 25 years at the helm before retiring in 2021.
MPS Secondary Academic Design Coordinator Tim Collier, who leads the selection process with Elementary Academic Design Coordinator Prentice Redmon, said this year’s Teacher of the Year selection process was stringent.
“It included a much more robust process to choose teachers, adding things like video, adding direct observations,” Collier said. He thanked everyone for their feedback on the process on how to improve the system this year.
MPS Teacher of the Year finalists include Sarah Duff, Brooke Mason, Margaret Meadows, Troy Meadows, and Kimberli Suttles.
Duff is a 13-year educator in her 12th year at McAlester and teaches third-grade math and science at Emerson Elementary.
Mason is a cheer coach, and special education teacher and co-teaches fifth-grade reading at Parker Intermediate Center in her fifth year with McAlester.
Maggie Meadows teaches seventh- and eighth-grade math at Puterbaugh Middle School and is in her eighth year in education, all at McAlester.
Troy Meadows teaches eighth-grade history at Puterbaugh and in his fifth year in education, all at McAlester.
Suttles teaches biology and physiology at McAlester High School and is in her 17th year of teaching and her 10th with McAlester.
Laurie Smith was named the 2022 McAlester Public Schools Teacher of the Year.
The high school teacher and coach said during a speech last year that she wanted to connect with students and staff, and more — then challenged everyone to help as much as possible to make each campus the best it can be at all times.
“Be a light because when you are a light and you share your light, you’re not losing anything,” Smith said last year. “The only thing you’re doing is creating more light.
“My goal when I walk into my building every single day is to make more light,” she added.
She grew up in Odessa, Texas, and attended Permian High School before moving to Ruidoso, New Mexico for her senior year of high school.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Eastern New Mexico University and plans to earn a master’s degree from Southern Nazarene University.
Smith’s taught world history, government, English, and computer science during her 21-year career that includes stints in Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.
