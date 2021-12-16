It’s something McAlester city employees say they love doing every year — decorating the city with a series of festive Christmas displays.
Many people who drive through the city are familiar with the series of lighted displays and trees circled with holiday lights in the highway median along Carl Albert Parkway, but there are also plenty of other attractions.
The city’s Christmas decoration and lighting projects literally get bigger every year.
“We’ve had people who worked on this from many, many departments,” said McAlester City Manager Pete Stasiak, with a large share of the effort coming from the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. Stasiak said working on the decorations and making new additions brings lots of joy to city employees
“Two years ago we did Arvest Park,” Stasiak said, referring to what the city calls the winter wonderland in the park at the corner of S. Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue.
“We’ve now added to Mike Deak Field and we’ve added a carousel to the roundabout,” Stasiak said.
He referred to the lit carousel placed in the traffic roundabout at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Fifth Street as well as decorations in the area of Mike Deak Field, which includes the walking trail off Thirteenth Street and MacArthur Avenue.
“There’s a gazebo and a water fall; we decorated that area,” Stasiak said. Long-range plans of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department calls for expanding decorations in that area.
“They would like to expand to the Mike Deak walking trail,” said Stasiak. “Next year they will start on the trail.”
Even the lighting system used for the city’s Christmas decorations has evolved. “In the past four or five years we’ve transitioned everything to LED lights,” Stasiak said.
The city of McAlester budgets about $15,000 a year in connection with the Christmas decorations and displays, Stasiak said. That includes buying some new displays, lights or equipment along with repairing some the city already has.
Downtown McAlester along Choctaw Avenue also has some Christmas displays, but many were moved to Arvest Park once the city added the downtown “bump-outs,” also called bulb-outs or street extensions, along Choctaw Avenue, which did not leave as much space available for the displays as in years prior.
Items relocated to Arvest Park from the downtown area includes the huge walk-in globe or ornament in the form of a steel sculpture, created by workers in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department. They had assistance from a few individuals in other city departments, as well as from some city residents and inmates from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center.
Robbie Patton of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department said at the time the ornament stands 12 feet tall.
“That’s not counting the hook on top, which is another four feet,” Patton said,
Originally set up in the Farmers Market parking lot near the city’s synthetic ice skating rink, city employees moved the huge ornament to Arvest Park two years ago.
What decorations are currently getting the most feedback? While the many displays along Carl Albert Parkway always get lots of attention, they get the most views from people who are driving by them at night. Stasiak mentioned how displays in Arvest Park are more interactive
“People seem to really enjoy Arvest Park,” Stasiak said. “They can walk around and take pictures in the ornament.”
Stasiak said working on the decorations brings lots of joy to city employees.
“It just brings us into the festive season,” Stasiak said. “When I said it brings joy to our employees, it also brings joy to the community.”
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.