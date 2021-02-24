A hope by city officials that all of the city of McAlester water customers would have their service restored by Wednesday had not materialized as of Wednesday morning.
One of the reasons is that water levels have not risen to needed levels in all of the city's water towers — and the city is trying to determine the reason why.
"They are not where we hoped they would be," city of McAlester Public Information Officer/Grant Writer Stephanie Giacomo said of the water tower levels. She said the city did not know as of early Wednesday, Feb. 24, where the problem is.
"Engineers are working on hydraulic modeling as to why the tanks aren't refilling like they should," Giacomo said.
City of McAlester water customers in the Summit Ridge area remained without water service early Wednesday.
Rural Water District No. 5 also continued to have issues.
"We still have reports of low water pressure or no water in Rural Water District No. 5," Giacomo said of the rural water district south of McAlester that is supplied water by the city of McAlester.
Summit Ridge normally gets its water from a lift station that's supplied water from the city's Carl Albert water tower.
"The Carl Albert tank is not filled," Giacomo said Wednesday morning.
Giacomo said the water level in the Carl Albert water tower needs to be at 65 feet for the lift station supplying water to Summit Ridge to kick into gear.
As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the water level stood at 28 feet in the Carl Albert tower. That's 10 feet less than the 38-foot water level in the tower registered Tuesday.
Giacomo said the reason for the receding water level had not been determined.
Meanwhile, contractors working with city crews continue to repair water line breaks around the city.
"We do have a contractor working on seven breaks," said Giacomo.
A precautionary boil advisory remains in effect while the water line repairs are ongoing, with the recommendation that water used for drinking, food preparation or other types of consumption be boiled for one minute before usage.
Once again, the city asked those who do have water service to use their water sparingly, with the hope that will help the tanks to fill.
"We continue to appreciate minimal usage," Giacomo said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
