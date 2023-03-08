Plans for a sidewalk to extend along Strong Boulevard from Electric Avenue to Washington Avenue is nearing the next phase.
Olvera's Concrete, of Oklahoma City, submitted the low bid of $158,899 for the TSET Strong Boulevard Sidewalks Phase III, said Robert Vaughan of Infrastructure Solutions Inc., which is engineering the project.
City councilors approved the bid and authorized McAlester Mayor John Browne to sign the notice of award and contract. Browne said Wednesday he's already signed the papers and the project is moving forward.
"It's another addition to our city to help with walkability and safety," Browne said. "It's right in line with what citizens said they wanted in our Comprehensive Plan."
Phase III consists of constructing approximately 2,000 linear feet of five-foot-wide concrete sidewalk to extend it south along Strong Boulevard from E. Polk Avenue to E. Monroe Avenue.
Oklahoma's Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has agreed to pay 50% of the Phase III project costs, with the city of McAlester also contributing 50%.
"TSET has been a tremendous partner and we appreciate their help," said Browne.
Phase III includes crosswalks with curb ramps where Strong Boulevard intersects with E. Van Buren Avenue and at E. Monroe Avenue. It will also be necessary to include a crosswalk where the sidewalk route passes through the emergency entrance on the east side of McAlester Regional Health Center.
Vaughn said each phase of the sidewalk project includes curbing and guttering, along with work on any driveways disturbed during the construction process.
The Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project calls for a city sidewalk to extend from Electric Avenue south to Washington Avenue along Strong Boulevard.
It will allow pedestrians along the route to use the sidewalk to access sites adjacent to or near the southerly section of Strong Boulevard. Sites along the sidewalk's planned route include McAlester Regional Health Center, Warren Clinic, the Regional Wellness Center, the Pittsburg County Health Department and others.
City of McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton said during a meeting with community and TSET representatives in January there will hopefully be an addition at some point to link the Strong Boulevard sidewalk to the nearby McAlester High School campus and the McAlester Middle School, which is relocating to an area near the high school.
Construction of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project started in 2022 after McAlester city councilors approved Phase I. It included the sidewalk’s construction from E. Electric Avenue heading south to E. Pierce Avenue at an estimated cost of $103,925, with the city of McAlester paying the entire cost of Phase I.
Workers finished Phase I of the project in 2022, which extended the sidewalk along Strong Boulevard from E. Electric Avenue to Pierce Avenue.
Phase II of the project came next, designed to extend the sidewalk from E. Pierce Avenue to E. Polk Avenue, at a cost of $152,215. Phase II added another 900-to-1,000 feet to the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk.
After Phase III is completed, plans call for Phase IV to continue the planned sidewalk’s route south from College Avenue to its completion at Washington Avenue with an estimated cost of $119,815. It is also to be paid for through a 50% matching TSET grant, with the city paying the other half.
Phase IV and the eventual completion of the Strong Boulevard Sidewalk Project is expected in 2024.
