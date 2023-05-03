The city of McAlester has issued a voluntary boil order at the direction of the state Department of Environmental Quality due to issues at the McAlester water treatment plant.
“We have a problem due to a lack of high-service pump functionality,” said city of McAlester Public Information Officer Ashley Kennon on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s unable to pump water to the towers,” Kennon said. “We are operating now on what is in the towers.”
Kennon said Wednesday afternoon the water levels were dropping.
“The drinking water quality is unknown,” Kennon said. “To protect yourself, you may choose to boil your water.
“As a precaution, it is advised that the consumers of this water system bring the water to a full roiling boil for at least one minute before consumption, food preparation, baby formula preparation, dishwashing, toothbrushing, ice-making, wound care, and bathing infants who may ingest bath water,” Kennon said.
“Alternatively, you may use bottled water for these purposes,” said Kennon.
“This advisory is to remain in effect until further notice.”
McAlester normally has three water pumps in operation at the city’s water plant.
“One of them just got back from being refurbished,” Kennon said. “It’s being set up.”
Another pump that was working at the water plant went out last night, she said.
“The third one had been sent to be refurbished,” she said. “It is complete. We contacted them and they’re sending it back to us.”
Kennon did not have information immediately available as to where the pump must be sent from on its way back to McAlester.
The city is looking to purchase additional pumps to avoid this problem in the future, she said.
Hopes are the pump being returned to service will be able to pump an adequate water supply to the city’s water towers when it comes back online.
Even if it is successful, the boil order is expected to remain in place because the DEQ requires a series of successful tests before a boil order, voluntary or otherwise, is lifted.
The city is working with the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management on the water issues.
Tanker trucks are standing by to supply water to the McAlester Regional Health Center if needed, Kennon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.