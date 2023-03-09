McAlester city councilors met in an emergency session Thursday to address issues arising from a collapsed sewer line.
City Manager David Andren said the situation represents "a clear and present threat to the public health."
The existing eight-inch sewer line and two affected manholes need to be immediately replaced to mitigate further release of waste water to the surface and further damage to the subsurface infrastructure to which it is connected, city officials said.
Due to the situation regarding a public health issue, city councilors were asked to declare the situation an emergency pursuant to Section 130 of the Public Competitive Bidding Act and to authorize Andren to solicit contracts without notice or bids.
City councilors along with Mayor John Browne voted to declare the matter an emergency and to authorize Andren to waive the regular notice and bid requirements.
Andren called the meeting after the sewer line in an alley between Harrison Avenue and Van Buren Avenue from First Street to Main Street collapsed, requiring manual pumping multiple times a day to keep two affected manholes from overflowing.
Approximately 600 feet of sewer line and two manholes need to be replaced.
"If we go through the standard process, it's going to be 30-something days," Andren said.
He said the city will seek quotes from at least three reputable contractors in the area for the cost to complete the work.
Robert Vaughan, of Infrastructure Solutions Group, said he already had a design for the project and he had sent out notices to seven contractors. Two have already gone to look at the site and he expected at least another to do, Vaughan said. He said the collapsed sewer line is having to be pumped out several times a day.
Andren said the good news is there are no tie-ins with other sewer lines. The bad news is the work needs to be done immediately, he said.
One of the existing manholes that needs to be replaced is in the middle of North Main Street, Vaughan noted.
"There will be one or two days where Main Street will have to be closed," he said.
With the expedited procedure, Vaughan hoped to have all the price quotes in by next Wednesday.
"We may have a contract signed by next Wednesday or Thursday," he said.
All of the city councilors present voted unanimously to approve the request to declare the emergency and waive the standard bidding procedure. Along with Mayor Browne, they included Weldon Smith, Ward 1; Justin Few, Ward 2; Randy Roden, Ward 4 and Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5. Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty, who said he'd been dealing with a stuck vehicle, arrived just after the vote was taken.
Browne said he wanted to clarify that the city will not have to use its emergency funds to pay for the project.
Andren said existing funds can be used and then replaced.
Both Andren and Browne said they spoke with City Attorney John T. Hammons, who the said advised the city can legally declare an emergency and waive the standard bidding procedure in this case due to the public health issue.
Estimates for project costs range between $200,000 to $225,000 due to immediacy of need and the materials required.
