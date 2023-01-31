McAlester City Hall and the Pittsburg County Courthouse closed Tuesday in the midst of the frozen precipitation forecast in place this week.
McAlester City Manager Dave Andren said City Hall would be closed all day Tuesday, and he would make a decision regarding whether to close City Hall on Wednesday after getting updated forecasts.
District 3 County Commissioner Ross Selman and District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith both said commissioners decided to close the courthouse on Tuesday. They were also waiting to see how conditions played out Tuesday and looking at updated forecasts before making a decision about whether to reopen the courthouse Wednesday.
The courthouse closure resulted in the cancellation of a planned commissioners’ special meeting set for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday with the commissioners and McAlester Mayor John Browne along with other city officials. Browne had requested the meeting with the goal of resolving a dispute between the commissioners and city regarding city stormwater fees at the Southeast Expo Center, which the county operates.
Both the commissioners and Browne said the special meeting had not been rescheduled as of early Tuesday.
Although City Hall was closed Tuesday, city officials, planned to reopen part of the building for the 6 p.m. Tuesday Special City Council meeting. Ironically, the 6 p.m. Special meeting had been set after the Jan. 24 regular city council meeting had been cancelled last week due to extreme winter weather, then rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Both Browne and Andren said the Tuesday night, Jan. 31 meeting needed to be held, even with the severe weather conditions, because of two crucial items, including the payment of monthly claims.
The other is consideration and action on whether to accept a bid of $751,523.16 from Sutphen Corp/Heartland Fire Trucks LLC for the purchase of a new fire rescue engine firetruck. That’s because the bid was due to expire on Feb. 1, city officials said.
To make sure there will be enough city council members present to form a quorum, arrangements are being made to pick up city councilors at home with four-wheel drive vehicles if needed due to the icy driving conditions.
Andren said he has a four-wheel drive Jeep and a McAlester police vehicle will also be available to pick up any city council members at home who need a ride to City Hall for the scheduled Tuesday night meeting.
