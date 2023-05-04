City officials and personnel continued to work with the Office of Emergency Management to fix issues they say resulted from a "catastrophic" situation at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant.
The situation involved a water pump that blew apart with enough force to rip out steel bolts used to fasten the water pump to the floor at the water treatment plant.
A refurbished water pump was then connected but electrical issues with its Motor Control Center kept it from functioning, said City Manager David Andren.
A third water pump, another refurbished one, was in Oklahoma City and ready to be shipped to McAlester, Andren said.
That left the city of McAlester without any water pumps in service.
City councilors declared the situation an emergency during an emergency meeting held Thursday afternoon at City Hall.
Andren said the city council's emergency declaration allows him to draw into the city's Emergency Fund to help finance the repairs.
It also allows him to obtain the necessary "labor, equipment and supplies" without having to go through the regular bidding process due to the emergency situation.
Meanwhile, a "Do Not Use" order from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality remained in effect for the McAlester Public Works's water customers as of Thursday evening.
In addition to water customers in the city of McAlester, the "Do Not Use' order included five rural water districts who get their water from the city of McAlester.
They include Pittsburg County Rural Water Districts 5, 9, 6, 7 and 16.
As of Thursday evening, water was being supplied to the city of McAlester water lines through a technique that involved running treated water through a new fire hose, into a stainless steel water tank on a fire truck, which then sent the water through water lines to the city's water customers.
The DEQ warned that the water currently running through the city's water lines should not be used for drinking, eating or ingested in any matter. That includes ice-making, food preparation, baby formula preparation, toothbrushing or any other activity that would result in the water being ingested.
At one point, the city of McAlester had issued a precautionary boil order on Wednesday and a briefly, a mandatory boil order on Thursday while the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality had a "Do Not Use" order in place.
Asked to clarify the situation, the DEQ sent the following to the News-Capital:
"The Do Not Use order is the order in place now, and it will remain in place until, at minimum, McAlester is able to get the high service pumps online, disconnect the fire engine, restore pressure, flush the system, have adequate chlorine levels, and have at least two days of safe bacteriological samples results."
The city of McAlester later withdrew the mandatory boil order and issued the "Do Not Use" order from the DEQ. Andren said the discrepancies resulted from miscommunication.
During the Thursday emergency council meeting, Andren said there are several options available to keep water flowing through the city lines.
Andren said the main issue for now revolves around an electrical issue with a Motor Control Center that operates the refurbished water pump.
After numerous tests from various experts, they're following the theory that a software problem is causing the electrical issue, Andren said. He said the problem is not with the electrical supply, but with its Motor Control Center.
If the MCC issue can't be resolved, Andren said the needed electricity can be powered to the pump through a generator.
Another option is to hook up the third pump, the other refurbished one, after it is delivered from Oklahoma City.
Andren said Thursday he now expected that pump to be delivered to McAlester on Friday.
He also said it's too early to determine what caused the first water pump to blow out in the first place, although he had a theory.
