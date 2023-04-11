It's on.
McAlester city councilors authorized Mayor John Browne to sign an agreement with Rainbow Fireworks for the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
It's set for Tuesday, July 4, at the Southeast Expo Center in McAlester.
City councilors took the action during their regular Tuesday night meeting at City Hall.
The proposed agreement for $20,000 provides for Rainbow Fireworks to conduct the fireworks display and sets out what the company is to provide.
"This product totaling $20,000 will provide for from 22 to 24 minutes of a continuous and entertaining show with a defined opening and a phenomenal finale," states the Rainbow Fireworks proposal.
It calls for a total of 667 shells, with four breaks of Class C product.
"We have high quality shells that are all crowd pleasers," the proposal states.
Also outlined in the agreement are the types of shells to be utilized.
It calls for "specialty-patterned shells to vary, from single or double hearts, golden spiders, smiling faces, mickey mice, different colored willows, silver or golden horsetails, palm trees and brocade crowns."
Included in the proposal from Rainbow Fireworks is a statement the display will be conducted by a trained operator with an Oklahoma-issued license, all needed equipment, the permit fee and transportation to the site.
Also included in the proposal is $5 million general liability insurance policy.
Joining the mayor to unanimously approve the agreement, which was part of the meeting's consent agenda, were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
