A standing-room-only crowd filled the Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday night as councilors considered a request to reclassify a zoning district on the city’s west side.
Many were there to see the city council’s response to the request to rezone a dwelling at 301 W. Monroe Ave. from a R-1B Single Family Residential District to a R-3 Multiple Family Dwelling District.
Mark Johnson, who is pastor of God’s Chosen One Restoration Church in McAlester, requested the rezoning. Johnson acquired the property at 301 W. Monroe on April 6, 2023. He wants to rehabilitate and/or remodel the existing structure for multi-family use.
Under the current zoning, permits can be issued only to remodel the building as R-18 Single Family Residential building.
Prior to the council’s vote, several McAlester residents who live in the neighborhood urged them to deny Johnson’s rezoning request. The structure has been vacant since 2022, but residents said they felt unsafe in the neighborhood when the building was previously occupied.
After hearing from neighborhood residents, city councilors cast a split 4-3 vote to deny Johnson’s rezoning request.
During a pre-vote discussion, Ward 3 Councilor Randy Roden said the council should follow the wishes of people in the neighborhood opposed to the rezoning.
“Our country was founded on ‘We the People,” Roden said. “The people over there want it to be single family residential.”
McAlester Mayor John Browne, speaking in favor of granting the rezoning request, responded by saying there should be “Equal protection under the law.”
After the city council voted to deny his request, Johnson spoke with the News-Capital. He said he wasn’t disappointed and noted he’s still the property owner, but said he’s planning further action.
“I plan to appeal it,” Johnson said.
“I’m a fighter,” he added, with a smile.
Prior to the council’s vote, Chris Stone, who lives in the area, addressed the councilors. He said the house was a problem when people were living there when another landlord owned the dwelling.
“The drug abuse has been blatant,” Stone said. “There were 88 police calls over a four-year period.
“It got shut down because it had serious safety violations,” Stone said. “It has been a real boil on the backside of the neighborhood.”
Addressing the request for rezoning, Stone said “If it does pass, we need reassurance that it won’t be like it was.”
He asked city councilors “Would you let your mom or your daughter move into there?”
Another resident, Jo Ella Stachmus, said the building is a block from her home. She said when she was driving in the neighborhood, “People would come and flag us down wanting a cigarette or wanting a dollar.”
When she told them she didn’t smoke, they would continue to demand cigarettes, she said.
Deborah Stone also addressed the council. She told them the city needs more sidewalks, including one along A Street all the way from Electric Avenue south to Johnny’s Meat Market.
She also gave a nod to the Ward 4 city councilor, suggesting to the other councilmen things would improve “If y’all would work half as hard as Randy Roden.”
McAlester resident Lance Yehey also addressed the council, mainly regarding how some landlords let conditions deteriorate in the housing they offer for rent.
Other spoke on behalf of Johnson.
Giovanni Williams credited Johnson with turning his (Williams’) life around, rescuing him from homelessness and addiction.
“I have a great job. I have my son back. I’m healthy. I’m sober,” Williams said. He said Johnson would not allow they type of behavior that neighborhood residents said had been ongoing at the apartment building under the previous owner.
Coy Nelson also spoke on Johnson’s behalf, saying he changed from a life of crime and addiction with Johnson’s help and is now a business owner
When the zoning request came up for a vote, it came in the form of Roden’s motion to deny it.
Joining with Roden in a “yes” vote to deny the rezoning request were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Ward 6 Councilor Kevin Beaty.
Voting “no” against Roden’s motion to deny the rezoning request were Mayor Browne, along with Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few and Ward 3 Councilor Cliff House.
The 1940 two-story structure has previously been used as apartments and/or condos, which is a non-conforming use, but had been allowed to continue in that capacity because the use predated the city’s zoning ordinances, city of McAlester Community Development Director Jayme Clifton said Wednesday.
The building became vacant when water, gas and electrical utilities were cut off in 2022 after the previous owner failed to address unsafe and unsanitary conditions, according to city documents.
Once the building became vacant, it created a condition where the only building permits for improvements that could be issued were for a R-1B single family residential purpose with its current zoning, Ciifton said.
Members of the McAlester Planning Commission met July 28, 2023, to hear the rezoning request. They unanimously voted 6-to 1 to recommend to the city council that Johnson’s rezoning request be approved as presented.
That remained the status of the request until the split city council voted not to approve it Tuesday night.
Clifton and McAlester city staffers had also recommended the city council approve Johnson’s rezoning request,
“Building permits for improvements can only be issued for a R-1B single family residential purposes with its current zoning,” a city staff report states. “It appears the property can meet the area regulations of the R-3 District.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.