A majority of McAlester city councilors declined a request by two fellow councilors seeking a third party investigation regarding water treatment issues the city experienced in May.
Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden placed his independent investigation request on the agenda for the regular Tuesday night council meeting at City Hall.
His motion to call for an independent investigation failed, with two "yes" votes in support of hiring an independent investigator and five "no" votes against the proposal.
Prior to the vote, Roden said he and Ward 5 Councilman Billy Jack Boatright recently met with Buddy Garvin, the former Ward 5 city councilor.
Roden said Garvin told him and Boatright that Garvin had received a warning several days before the water issues arose that he'd better start saving some water up due to issues at the water plant.
While the city of McAlester owns the water treatment plant, the city contracts with the private company Inframark to operate it.
In requesting an independent investigation, Roden said "We need to have somebody in there who is not affiliated with this town."
McAlester Mayor John Browne responded with "The first question I'll ask is why don't we trust our own people to do it?"
Browne said he doesn't want to see the city pay the expense of hiring an independent investigator when the city of McAlester has staff who can conduct it.
Roden said some individuals could be afraid of losing their jobs.
Browne noted that the city has a safety officer and asked why the city wouldn't have the city safety officer conduct such an investigation.
Browne also said the problem at the water treatment plant was ultimately traced to a software issue that has since been repaired.
Roden maintained the software controls must have gotten wet during the "explosion" of water from the first water pump that burst on the night of May 2.
Browne responded with "We had a software engineer that fixed the problem."
Roden said he'd previously toured the McAlester Water Treatment Plant shortly after becoming the Ward 4 city councilor.
"I would like to see another tour of the plant," he said, and was told that could be arranged.
Roden said he wanted to go ahead and make the motion that the city hire an independent third party investigator concerning the water treatment plant issues that occurred in May 2023. Boatright seconded the motion.
Boatright and Roden voted "yes" to hire a third party to conduct an investigation.
Joining Mayor Browne to vote "no" against hiring a third party investigator were Ward 1 Councilor, Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3, and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6, with the proposal failing by the 2-to-5 vote.
The city of McAlester struggled with the May water issues beginning on the night of May 2, when a High Service Water Pump bolted to the floor at the McAlester Water Treatment Plant "blew up" — sending water spewing throughout that part of the facility.
A second pump that was hooked up failed to work — something eventually traced to a software issue.
In order to keep city water towers from emptying entirely, the city connected a house to an outlet inside a clear well tank that holds treated water until it is piped to both city and rural water districts which use city water.
They then ran water through the hose into a stainless steel fire tank and on to the city.
Utilization of the nonstandard equipment resulted in the DEQ issuing a "Do Not Use" order, followed by a mandatory boil order.
The mandatory boil order remained in place until DEQ lifted it on Monday, May 8.
Pittsburg County Rural Water Districts No. 5, 6, 7, 9 and 16 purchase treated water from the city of McAlester and were also under the boil order until May 8 when the DEQ lifted it.
