McAlester city councilors opted not to modify Gov. Kevin Stitt's guidelines to continue reopening the state's economy.
Mayor John Browne's proposal to require everyone entering gyms, restaurants, movie theaters and other facilities that can begin reopening Friday, May 1, to wear a face mask or other facial covering failed Tuesday night when the mayor's motion on the matter failed to get a second.
The motion also included Browne's proposal that would have required those operating a business set to reopen beginning Friday to take the temperature of everyone entering the site. It also failed when the mayor's proposal did not get the seconding motion.
In addition to the businesses, Stitt's guidelines give the OK for churches and other places of worship to reopen beginning May 1, as long as social distancing, sanitation guidelines and other requirements are in place.
