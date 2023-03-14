McAlester city councilors voted to approve creation of a new Downtown Tax Increment Financing Committee.
They also voted to approve McAlester Mayor John Browne as the Downtown TIF's city representative.
TIF boundaries and programs will be formed by the committee members, which would then have to be approved by the McAlester City Council before going into effect.
All of the city councilors who were present at the council's regular Tuesday night meeting voted in favor of the two measures.
"I'm glad we got that step taken care of and look forward to moving on with it," Browne said following the meeting.
Browne had some preliminary plans in place if the measure passes.
"The next step would be setting a meeting with the taxing entities," Browne said. He did not have an exact date when such a meeting will be set at this point, but he hoped it occurs within the next couple of weeks.
Taxing entities referred to those which benefit from ad valorem property taxes and/or sales taxes which could be affected by a downtown TIF District.
That includes Pittsburg County, McAlester Public Schools, the Pittsburg County Health Department, the McAlester Public Library, the Southeast Oklahoma Library System and the Kiamichi Technology Center.
While each of those entities can nominate their own representatives for the TIF District committee, those representatives will be tasked with selecting additional members. They are to be chosen from a list of seven potential nominees, per state guidelines, Browne said.
"They will choose three more to serve as at-large members," Browne said. At least one of the at-large members has to be part of the business community, he said.
Browne said he would like to contact the current TIF representatives individually and have them rank some potential seven nominees prior to the next Downtown TIF meeting. That way, he could invite some of the top-ranked nominees to attend the meeting, said Browne.
City councilors voted on whether to approve the formation of the new Downtown TIF District during their regular Tuesday night meeting in the Council Chambers at City Hall. Voting to approve the measure were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6. Justin Few, Ward 2, did not attend the meeting.
Browne previously called a March 7 meeting to gauge reaction to a proposal to create a new Downtown TIF District. Although no boundaries were set at this point, Browne presented an area that could be included in a Downtown TIF District.
For discussion purposes, Browne said it could consist of an area extending from the alley between Carl Albert Parkway and Choctaw Avenue on the north side to the alley between Wyandotte Avenue and Delaware Avenue to the south.
It could also extend from the west side of South Main Street to the east side of Sixth Street, he said.
McAlester Economic Development Director Adam White suggested extending the southerly border of a Downtown TIF District to Comanche Avenue on the south side over to the Third Street boundary of Chadick Park, which would take in more of a business area, Browne said.
Any final boundaries for a Downtown TIF District would first have to be developed by the committee members, then approved by the McAlester City Council.
Representatives of entities which benefit from ad valorem property taxes and/or sales taxes in Pittsburg County who attended the March 7 meeting and the entities they represent included:
• Michael Hull, Southeast Oklahoma Library System.
• Raymond Wilson, Kiamichi Technology Center.
• Paula Meadows, McAlester Public Schools.
• Dewayne Hampton, McAlester Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Juli Montgomery, Pittsburg County Health Department and Regional Health Department administrator.
• Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers.
• Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler.
• Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.