McAlester city councilors voted Tuesday night to unanimously approve a proposed memorandum of understanding with Lodge 97 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
The memorandum of understanding must be voted and approved by the local union that represents members of the McAlester Police Department. Any MOUs approved by the city council and the police union would then be placed into a contract that would have to be approved by both the city council and the police union.
Look for more details in upcoming online and print editions of the News-Capital.
