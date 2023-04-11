Homelessness in McAlester won’t be solved in a single meeting.
That’s the opinion of Mayor John Browne. Still, it’s a start that might end up benefitting some who are homeless, he hopes.
The city of McAlester is hosting a meeting to address homelessness. It’s set for 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, at the Kiamichi Technology Center in McAlester.
Included in the meeting is a panel of individuals who will address the issue of homelessness in the McAlester area.
They include Shared Blessings Interim Director Joey Clark and Mike Brown of Mike’s Place in McAlester.
Representatives of Hope House of McAlester, the women and children’s homeless shelter, and from Good Samaritan Outreach, the men’s homeless shelter in McAlester, have also been invited to attend.
CREOKS Behavioral Health Services is also expected to have a representative.
Browne said the city does not have a terrible problem with homelessness, but it is an issue that needs to be addressed.
“We do have a significant number of homeless people here,” Browne noted. “So do other cities.
“We are not having the problems some other cities have had,” Browne said. “We’re trying to get ahold of the problem to try and assist those that need help now before it becomes a big issue.”
He hopes the meeting helps with the issues.
“The purpose is to get a dialogue with the community on this issue and open up avenues and methods to address it,” said Browne. “I don’t have the answer, but I do have some ideas.”
Browne said each of the panelists will make introductory remarks, and those attending can also participate.
“We’ll open it up to everyone for ideas on how to help,” Browne said.
Clark is among those who contacted Mayor Browne when he recently put an item on a city council meeting agenda to prohibit people sleeping in their vehicles in McAlester.
After hearing from others as well, Browne pulled the measure.
“I was contacted by a number of people and churches who were concerned about the effect it would have,” Browne said.
Browne said he intended to introduce the ordinance because of a local business owner who had a problem, but realized it could also have consequences he didn’t intend.
Some people are temporarily homeless. Truck drivers who sleep in their trucks could also be affected, he said.
Clark said he agreed to participate in the Thursday night panel after Browne contacted him.
He recalled previously contacting the mayor with his concerns about the ordinance that has since been pulled.
“It was a little bit broad,” Clark said. “We run Hope House and sometimes we have a situation where a woman may sleep in her car overnight until she can come to the shelter.”
Clark noted the term “homeless” covers a broad group. Some are temporarily homeless, others drift in and out of homelessness and for others there may be mental health issues.
It’s difficult to address all of that in a single ordinance, he noted.
Browne hopes the Thursday night meeting is informative.
“A lot of people are unfamiliar with why people are homeless and what can be done,” Browne said.
“The biggest problem to overcome is trying to fix the problem when there’s no money available to do so.”
However, there are a number of outreach services in the city that some may not be aware of, he said.
“We don’t have that umbrella organization that can put these things together for someone in need of help,” said Browne.
He hopes the meeting will generate some ideas.
“I would very much like to encourage everyone to attend, especially those that have the means to help,” Browne said.
“No one is harboring the illusion we’re going to solve homelessness,” he said. “But we may be able to come up with some things to benefit some who are homeless.
“Even if we can’t completely solve the problem, we want to address the problem,” he said.
“This is being done with the idea if it helps anyone, it will be successful.”
