EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a series detailing the city of McAlester’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The city of McAlester’s new $30.2 million operational budget for the coming 2023-2024 Fiscal Year reflects changes in some city departments.
New additions include $300,000 to the City Council Department to reflect the city council’s commitment to the new expansion and renovation to the McAlester Public Library.
City councilors previously committed a total of $1.5 million for the library project to be paid at the rate of $300,000 annually over the next five years, with the new 2023-2024 budget reflecting the city’s first payment for the library project.
The city’s $30,246,710 operational budget is for regular city operations and services for the city’s new fiscal year, which begins July 1. It derives from the city’s General Fund and the McAlester Public Works Authority.
When the city’s total available resources are included, the budget for the new fiscal year shows $89,549,123 in total resources, with $34,117,730 of that amount coming from an estimated beginning fund balance — but it’s the $30.2 million operational budget from the city’s General Fund and the MPWA that’s used to fund city departments.
The General Fund consists of money the city derives from things such as city sales tax reimbursements and other sources, such as fees, fines, permit costs and other sources.
MPWA revenues comes from city utilities, including water sales to rural water districts.
City councilors passed the new 2023-2034 budget through an ordinance adopted by the city council at the council’s June 22 Special Meeting, a little more than a week before the city’s June 30 deadline.
McAlester City Treasurer Sherri Swift presented the budget to city councilors on behalf of McAlester City Manager Dave Andren, with the budget based on information from the city’s Finance Department with staff also involved from other city departments.
In preparing the budget, planners projected what they think the city’s revenues will be for the coming fiscal year, coupled with the needs of the various city departments.
“The budget represents a conservative approach to revenue projections and tight expenditures,” the budget report states. “It provides projections of the city’s revenues and expenditures for all funds for the city’s fiscal year, July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.”
In addition to the first $300,000 for the McAlester Public Library renovation and expansion, the City Council Department has funds budgeted in other areas. They include:
• McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management — $55,000.
• Oklahomans for Independent Living — $24,000.
• Pittsburg County Child Advocacy — $5,000.
“It goes without saying, the funding for any of these local organizations is a policy decision made by the City Council,” the budget states.
The City Manager Department includes cost of the city’s labor relations consultants and a city manger’s contingency consisting of $30,000.
Some of the city departments funded through the MPWA include:
• Refuse Collection Department, Allied Waste Contract — $2,174,319.
• Water Treatment Department — Contractural responsibilities with Inframark LLC, which operates the city of McAlester’s Water Treatment Plant — $1,737,554.
• Utility Maintenance Department — Reflected in the budget are $300,000 in water main repairs and $60,000 in sewer main repairs.
Another $180,000 is budgeted for street repairs and maintenance caused from water and sewer line breaks. Replacement of water and sewer lines will continue to be funded through the city’s infrastructure tax.
