The city of McAlester has agreed to help fund the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management for the current 2023-2024 Fiscal Year, continuing a partnership between the two.
City councilors agreed to fund the Emergency Management office in the amount of $80,679.24 in response to a request from Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe.
Previously the amount the city budgeted to the Office of Emergency Management from 2013 to 2022 has ranged from $42,500 to $55,000.
Within the past three years, Pittsburg County has assisted in obtaining $539,062.11 back to the city of McAlester, including $352,144.93 that is in the process to potentially be added, Enloe said in a letter to McAlester City Manager David Andren.
“This fiscal year has been a challenge for everyone with the aftermath and ripple effects of COVID-19,” Enloe said. “Many hours of our time were spent wrapping up COVID-19 claims while continuing to provide PPE (personal protective equipment) and disinfectant to our first responders and county individuals.”
Enloe noted some of the conditions faced in McAlester and Pittsburg County.
“Oklahoma seasons has kept us busy with numerous bouts of sub-zero temperature events as well as several severe weather and tornado watches and warnings,” he said. “These events brings us concerns of frozen water lines, hospital operations, flooding, downed trees downed power lines, not to mention the additional severe damages from possible tornadoes.”
Enloe noted services provided by the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management include, but are not limited to:
• Monthly tornado siren testing.
• Scheduling of maintenance and repairs to storm sirens.
• Hazard mitigation planning and execution of hazard mitigation projects.
• Collecting documentation and applying for benefits during a declared disaster, as well as individual assistance directives.
• HAZMAT response.
• Providing search and rescue and swift water deployments.
Enloe also outlined how the Emergency Management office arrived at the amount in the request to the city.
“Pittsburg County has a county threshold of $194,352.12 with a capita of $4.44 per person,” Enloe said. “With McAlester’s population of 18,171 persons as of the 2020 Census, we are requesting $80,679.24 for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2023, ending June 30, 2024,” Enloe said.
He concluded with how much the Emergency Management office appreciates the partnership and is looking forward to another year.
Joining McAlester Mayor John Browne during the Tuesday night city council meeting in a unanimous vote to provide the requested amount to the Emergency Management office were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
