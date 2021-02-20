The Choctaw Nation Office of Emergency Management is coordinating a water distribution effort Saturday, Feb. 20 that will open community water filling stations in local areas experiencing water outages, including the Frink Public School in the McAlester area, Quinton and Red Oak.
Some of the emergency water stations previously announced have been revised and the schedule now includes the following locations and times in Pittsburg and Latimer counties as of 11 a.m. Saturday:
• McAlester — Choctaw Nation Emergency Management has arranged for water to be available in McAlester at the Frink Public School, 485 Frink Rd, McAlester, Ok 74501. Water should be available beginning at 1p.m. today, Saturday Feb. 20, a tribal spokesman said.
Households are encouraged to bring gallon sized containers to collect the water.
Water distribution sites and times also include:
• Quinton – Quinton Fire Department, 702 East Main, Quinton, Ok 74561 – 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20
• Red Oak – Red Oak Fire Department, 204 North Main, Red Oak, Ok 74563 – 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb.20.
Members of these communities are also encouraged to bring sanitary gallon sized containers to collect water for household use.
In order to transport the water, the U.S. Army has provided Choctaw Global with special permission to utilize six military grade Camel II water systems located at the Choctaw Global manufacturing facility in McAlester.
