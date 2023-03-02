Kelley Burmeier said she wanted to teach elementary students the importance of giving back to the community.
The teacher at McAlester Public Schools’ Emerson Elementary started a Cereal Box Domino Challenge for students to donate cereal boxes that will be donated to local food banks — but not before lining them all up and knocking them down like dominoes.
“The kids and the teachers are excited,” Burmeier said.
“I would love for our community to get involved and grocery stores if they’re able to so this can be a success and we can do it year after year,” Burmeier said.
Burmeier said the goal is have 100 cereal boxes from each of the 10 classes at Emerson Elementary before lining them up through the halls and knocking them down like dominoes on March 7, which is National Cereal Day.
She said the line will go through hallways, the gym and various places throughout the building.
Those boxes will then be donated to various food banks in McAlester.
She said organizers will reach out to food banks.
“We have a lot of underprivileged students at school and some of their families go to the food banks so it’s a way to help our students and our community,” Burmeier said.
Burmeier said students were challenged to bring in cereal boxes, but anyone who wants to donate cereal boxes can do so by contacting an Emerson Elementary teacher.
She said teachers and students at the campus are excited about the challenge for a variety of reasons.
Teachers will use it to teach the science behind the project. Students are excited to see the boxes fall like dominoes — and hope their class brings in the most boxes so they get an ice cream party.
Burmeier said she hopes the challenge continues next year and into the future so it helps the community.
“I hope we can start doing this every single year,” Burmeier said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.