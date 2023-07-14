Things have quieted down somewhat on the Talihina Veteran’s Center home front. I have had no communications this past week, which I can believe is a good thing. I know plans are going forward to close this facility as soon as possible, but no firm date of closure is a win I will take. With no date set in stone, this gives residents a breather as they try to comprehend all the changes forthcoming.
The Wilburton Hospital project is still proceeding with caution. I met this past week with McAlester Regional staff along with City of Eufaula officials as well as a private developer. Speaker Pro Tem Kyle Hilbert along with Health Department officials, including Oklahoma Commissioner of Health Keith Reed, were involved as well. It was a productive meeting, and hopefully some progress was made. This is a long and winding road, but hopefully we can arrive at a viable solution for a hospital of some sort in Latimer County.
All is relatively quiet on the legislative home front. We are still technically in special session, but no plans have been made as to whether we will convene or not prior to the July 31 deadline. Basically, we are in a holding pattern waiting on the Senate to act or fail to act on several of the tribal compacts.
Finally, this past weekend I attended Latimer County Arts Council’s production of “The Sound of Music.” I can’t remember how many decades it has been since I last attended a musical play; this one was very good. Ruth and Les Brelsford and everyone involved are to be commended as I can only imagine the hours of work that went into such a production. I saw many people who traveled from surrounding communities to attend. We need to thank Latimer County Arts Council for giving people a reason to visit Wilburton and Eastern Oklahoma State College. I’m hoping everyone enjoyed it as much as I did.
As always, thank You for allowing me to serve you. I can be reached at (405) 557-7381 or by email at jim.grego@okhouse.gov.
