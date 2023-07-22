Mid-summer is already here and with it comes some important things to do in the garden and around the home. Here is a small list of some things to do in mid-to-late July.
Vegetable Garden
• Make fall vegetable garden plantings in late July. Fact Sheet HLA-6009 gives planting recommendations.
Lawn
• Meet water requirements of turf grasses. 1 to 2 inches of water per week is required.
• Vegetative establishment of warm-season grasses should be completed by the end of July to ensure the least risk of winter kill.
• Mowing heights for cool-season turf grass should be at 3 inches during hot, dry summers months. Gradually raise mowing height of bermudagrass lawns from 1 ½ to 2 inches.
• Sharpen or replace mower blades as needed. Shredded leaf blades are an invitation to disease and allow more stress on the grass.
Fruits
• Check pesticide labels for “stop” spraying recommendations prior to harvest.
• Harvest fruit from the orchard early in the morning and refrigerate soon as possible.
General Landscape
• Expect some leaf fall, a normal reaction to hot humid weather. Water plants well!
• Most plants need 1 to 2 inches of water per week.
• Water early in the morning; avoid middle of the day watering.
For more horticulture growing tips contact your local OSU Extension Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.