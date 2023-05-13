The key to successful pasture recovery following drought is patience.
The best approach to managing pastures that were overgrazed due to the drought is to manage them as new plantings. This includes aggressive weed control, fertility based on a proper soil test and grazing deferment. The obvious question is, if I can manage only one practice, which do I choose?
The Pittsburg County OSU Extension Service, Pittsburg County Cattlewomen’s Association and The Pittsburg County Cattleman’s Association will be hosting a Forage Foundation program with the topic of Pasture Renovation After Drought.
The Meeting is May 25th, at 6:00 pm at the McAlester Union Stockyards. The scheduled speaker is Brian Pugh, OSU Extension Agronomy Specialist. The program is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is due May 23rd. To register call the OSU Extension Office at 918-423-4120.
