Several oak trees in Pittsburg County have died in the last few years due to a disease called “Hypoxylon Canker.”
Hypoxylon canker occurs on many oak species (commonly blackjack, live, post, southern red a white) and is found in forest areas and home landscapes. This disease is usually associated with stresses caused by drought, heat, wound or chemical injury. Thus, healthy trees are more resistant to the disease.
Symptoms of the disease include: Leaves of trees will turn yellow and wilt and entire branches die back. The bark sloughs off, exposing the stroma. The stroma may appear dusty brown, black, silver or white depending on its age as it progresses from its asexual to sexual stage.
Unfortunately, there is no effective means of control available. Infected trees should be removed to prevent secondary infections on other susceptible trees. Trees infected with Hypoxylon should not be used for firewood as the spore lives on dead wood tissue. The spores from the exposed stroma are easily spread by rain and wind, so quick removal from the landscape is a must.
For more information on tree care, contact your local OSU Extension Office.
