It is never too early to start thinking about early spring lawn and garden chores. Here is a small list of horticulture tips for February and March.
General Horticulture:
• Base any plant fertilization on a soil test. For directions, contact your local OSU Extension Office.
• Clean up birdhouses before spring tenants arrive during the middle of February and early March.
Trees & Shrubs:
• Fertilize trees, including fruit and nut trees and shrubs mid-February through early March.
• Most bare-rooted trees and shrubs should be planted in February and March.
• Finish pruning shade trees, summer flowering shrubs and hedges. Spring blooming shrubs such as forsythia may be pruned immediately after flowering. Do not top trees or prune just for the sake of pruning.
• Look for arborvitae aphids on many evergreen shrubs during the warmer days of early spring. Control with dormant oil or proper insecticide.
• Dormant oil can still be applied to control mites, galls, overwintering aphids, etc.
Fruit & Nuts:
• Mid-February is a good time to prune and fertilize fruit trees.
• Begin planting blackberries, strawberries, grapes and other perennial garden crops later this month and March.
• Start your spray program on fruit trees at bud swell.
Vegetables:
• By February 15 many cool-season vegetables like cabbage, carrots, lettuce, peas and potatoes can be panted. For a complete list of vegetable planting dates obtain Fact Sheet HLA-6004 from your local OSU Extension office.
Flowers:
• Feed tulips in February and Prune roses in March.
