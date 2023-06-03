Now that the month of June is here, let’s take a look at several timely garden and lawn tips.
First let’s look at a few general landscape tips:
• Find someone to water plants in the house and garden while on vacation. Harvesting vegetables and mowing the lawn are a must and imply that someone is home.
• Mulch ornamental, vegetables and annuals to reduce soil crusting, and to regulate temperatures and moisture during hot summer months. Mulching will reduce about 70 percent of the summer yard maintenance.
• Remain alert for insect damage on plants. Add spider mites to the list. Foliage of most plants become pale and speckled when spider mites are present and feeding. Because of their tiny size you will need to shake a branch over white paper and watch for tiny specks that crawl.
Turfgrass Tips:
• Fertilize warm-season grasses with 1 lb. of Nitrogen per 1000 square feet. Be sure to water –in nitrogen fertilizers.
• White grubs have already started to emerge as adult June Beetles. Watch for high populations that can indicate potential damage from later life cycle stages as grubs in the summer.
Trees and Shrubs:
• Vigorous, unwanted limbs should be removed or shortened on new trees and shrubs.
• Protect trees and shrubs from lawnmowers and weed eaters by mulching or using protective aerated covers.
• When picking fresh roses or removing faded ones, cut back to a leaflet facing the outside of the bush to encourage open growth and air circulation.
And as always, happy gardening!
