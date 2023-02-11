Once cool-season forages begin to reemerge in your grazing pastures, grass tetany can become a potential problem.
This disease normally occurs in Oklahoma in the months of February, March and April and is due to abnormally low level of magnesium in the cow’s body. Early signs of tetany include decreased appetite, decreased milk production, frequent urination, separation from the herd, increased excitability as well as a stiff or unsteady gait. These early signs may occur for a little as two to three hours, making early detection difficult. As the disease progresses, an affected cow will lose normal muscle control, which results in muscle tremors and spasms with death occurring soon after.
The cause of the disease is associated with the fact that cattle and other ruminant animals absorb magnesium from the intestinal tract much less efficiently than other species. Furthermore, magnesium (Mg) can become low due to losses in the milk of a lactating cow or due to an increase in the cow’s potassium intake. High potassium levels occur in young, rapidly growing forage and can be a problem in cool-season grasses such as fescue or in winter annual cereal grains like wheat or oats.
Many other factors can also be associated with the onset this disease:
• Weather conditions can play a role in grass tetany. It is usually cloudy, misty and/or cold when this disease occurs. These weather conditions decrease the plant’s ability to utilize magnesium, making it even less available to the grazing animal.
• Grass tetany most commonly occurs in mature, lactating cows and typically affects cows that are slightly over-conditioned.
• Spring fertilizer application can exacerbate problems with grass tetnay. High potassium levels in the forage due to heavy fertilization of grazing pastures with potassium can in turn inhibit magnesium absorption in a cow’s intestinal system. Always fertilize pastures based on a current soil test report.
Prevention is the key to controlling grass tetany in a cattle herd. This can be accomplished by using a salt-mineral supplement containing at least 10 percent Mg that can be utilized daily by animals grazing tetany-associated pastures.
