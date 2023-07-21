Candidate filing begins Monday, July 24, for a vacant seat on the Kiowa Board of Trustees.
Declarations of candidacy will be accepted for an unexpired term for the Ward 5 seat on the trustee board, election officials said.
The filing period begins at 8 a.m. on Monday at the Pittsburg County Election Board office in McAlester.
It will extend from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the filing period ending at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.
Candidates who want to contest another’s candidacy have until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28, to file contest of candidacy papers at the Election Board office.
The only ones who can file a contest of candidacy is another candidate for the same office, with the exception of when a candidate is unopposed, election officials said.
Declarations of candidacy for those wanting to run for the unexpired term in Ward 5 can be picked up in person at the Pittsburg County Election Board office.
Declarations of candidacy can also be downloaded from the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website at oklahoma.gov/elections.
Candidate forms are also available online from the Pittsburg County Election Board office at pittsburgcounty@elections.ok.gov.
An election for the office is set for Sept, 12, 2023.
The Pittsburg County Election Board office is at 109 E. Carl Albert Parkway in McAlester. It’s open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays, Monday through Friday.
Anyone with questions can contact the Election Board during regular office hours at 918 423-3877.
