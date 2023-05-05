Canadian Public Schools announced its top graduates for the Class of 2023.

Valedictorian: Abby Crabtree

Parents: Ryan and Kelly Crabtree

Grandparents: Dan & Sue Crabtree; Kenneth & Mary Gideon

Accomplishments: 8th Grade Valedictorian; Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years

Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma Christian University to obtain a degree in Physical Therapy

Salutatorian: Stetson Peek

Grandparents: Fred and Patty Peek

Accomplishments: 8th Grade Salutatorian; Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years; Teacher Assistant Certification from Kiamichi Technology Center;

Future Plans: Attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to obtain a degree in Secondary Education

