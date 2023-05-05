Canadian Public Schools announced its top graduates for the Class of 2023.
Valedictorian: Abby Crabtree
Parents: Ryan and Kelly Crabtree
Grandparents: Dan & Sue Crabtree; Kenneth & Mary Gideon
Accomplishments: 8th Grade Valedictorian; Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years
Future Plans: Attend Oklahoma Christian University to obtain a degree in Physical Therapy
Salutatorian: Stetson Peek
Grandparents: Fred and Patty Peek
Accomplishments: 8th Grade Salutatorian; Superintendent’s Honor Roll for 4 years; Teacher Assistant Certification from Kiamichi Technology Center;
Future Plans: Attend Eastern Oklahoma State College to obtain a degree in Secondary Education
