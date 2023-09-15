Nearly 200 disc golf players are in McAlester this weekend — here to compete in the 10th Annual Buffalo Run Disc Golf Championship.
It’s described as the largest disc golf tournament in Oklahoma.
“They’ve got almost 200 players, who are here just to play,” said city of McAlester Tourism Director Billy Sumner, who noted many of the players are accompanied by friends and family.
Competitions begin at 7 a.m. daily for what is an A Tier Tournament, Sumner said.
The event started Sept. 14 and extends through Sunday, Sept. 17.
It’s brought so many people into McAlester through the four-day event that organizers have been working with local hotels, Sumner said.
Hosts of the event are Lone Star Disc and the Big Foot Disc Golf Shop, Sumner said.
“Big Foot” Mike Dorello of Durant and Daniel Cuevas were running the event.
“Disc golfers from nine different states and three different countries have competed at the famous Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course in McAlester, “ Dorello said.
“The course was designed by Matt House, a 1998 McAlester High School graduate, who was a two-time state champion baseball player for the Buffaloes,” said Dorello.
McAlester Tourism is also supporting the event.
“We support the tournament as well, through Tourism,” Sumner said.
Players are competing on the Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course, which includes parts of the city of McAlester’s Rotary Park and jogging trail as well as the parklike grounds of the McAlester Regional Health Center.
It’s considered as one of the premier disc golf courses in the region.
Disc golf consists of throwing plastic discs into baskets, usually made of metal or concrete, on an outside course. Winners are those who complete the course with the least amount of throws.
Sumner is enthused about the event.
“I feel it’s going to be a big thing for us and it will bring a lot more recognition for McAlester and disc golf,” he said.
Not only will the players and their supporters be on the Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course, during their time in McAlester many are also expected to visit other parts of the city to shop and go to restaurants as well as other activities.
“They will definitely be around town,” Sumner said.
Sumner described the Buffalo Run Disc Golf Course Tournament as exactly the kind of tourism event the city likes to see.
“It’s a big event with overnight stays,” he said.
