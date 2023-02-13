District 2 U.S. House Rep. John Brecheen held his first town hall meeting in McAlester on Monday, answering questions on a bevy of topics.
Brecheen addressed those attending the meeting on the McAlester Campus of Eastern Oklahoma State College and also took questions from the floor on a variety of matters. He’s serving on several key committees in the U.S. House of Representatives, including the House Budget Committee and the House Committee on Homeland Security.
Prior to the event, the News-Capital spoke with Brecheen on several issues.
Asked about those objects shot down from the skies by the U.S. military over the weekend, Brecheen said while he approved of the decision to shoot them down, we do not know where they were headed.
“We don’t know what the flight trajectory was,” Brecheen said.
The Pentagon said U.S. military fighter jets shot down an octagonal object over Lake Huron on Sunday.
The incident marked the fourth time a U.S. missile shot down a flying object in the past two weeks.
U.S. officials said a Chinese surveillance balloon was shot down near the South Carolina coast on Feb. 4. A second object was shot down over sea ice near Deadhorse, Alaska on Friday. A third object was shot down over Canada’s Yukon on Saturday.
Multiple outlets reported China’s foreign ministry claimed it had no information on the last three flying objects the U.S. shot down.
Brecheen noted there is uncertainty over how long similar flights into U.S. air space have been occurring.
Brecheen and other Republican House members of the Freedom Caucus delayed confirmation of Rep. Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House until the 15th ballot on Jan. 6. He told the News-Capitalthat “a signal was sent” to the more liberal House members of the Republican Party and that if they had voted for U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York into the House leadership position “it would have been on them.”
What did Brecheen want before he would agree to support McCarthy?
Brecheen said he wanted any member of the House to be able to insert an amendment into a spending bill. That’s hasn’t been the case with the recent omnibus spending bills passed by Congress.
He said the national debt stands at $31 trillion and it will be a burden on future generations.
Brecheen took questions from audience members on a variety of subjects, including military pay, the livestock industry and Social Security.
McAlester area-rancher Randell Ward told Brecheen more help is needed for the federal Farm Service Agency, because personnel are overloaded due to the influx of applications seeking federal assistance in connection with the summer drought, which severely depleted hay crops.
Bob Gehret, said he’d moved to Oklahoma several years ago, and asked Brecheen about limits for Congress.
“I support term limits,” Brecheen said. He said he would be willing to serve a maximum of eight years in the U.S. House, or four two-year terms.
Prior to the meeting, Brecheen asked those present to remain civil, even if they disagree politically.
He said he was not among Republican House members yelling out at President Biden when Biden delivered his State of the Union address, when he disagreed with what Biden was saying.
“I believe we should respect the office of the president,” Brecheen said.
