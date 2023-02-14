Oklahoma District 2 U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen maintains the nation needs to act now to make sure Social Security and Medicare will be around for future generations.
Brecheen held his first town hall meeting in McAlester on Monday following his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in November, 2022. He, along with other incoming U.S. House members, were sworn into office Jan. 7, 2023, after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was elected U.S. House speaker on the 15th ballot.
More than 100 individuals attended the town hall meeting held on Eastern Oklahoma State College’s McAlester Campus.
Brecheen addressed Social Security following a question from Gene Walker regarding the issue, which U.S. President Biden brought up in his State of the Union address.
“Social Security and Medicare are in trouble,” Brecheen said.
He said that Biden accused Republicans of wanting to cut the two federal programs in order to get the pubic on his side so the president can continue with huge spending packages. During his State of the Union Address, Biden maintained the Republican Party wanted to cut Social Security. That statement brought yells of protest from some Republicans in the House chamber, who contended that was not so — despite documented proposals from some Republicans that included sunsetting Social Security and Medicare.
Brecheen said he’s against cutting Social Security, but something needs to be done so it and Medicare can remain solvent. He said Social Security is in danger of defaulting by 2033, which means what’s going out will surpass what’s coming into the program.
He said the federal Medicare program is in danger of defaulting even sooner.
“Medicare is in worse shape,” Brecheen said, adding Medicare faces going into default by 2028. He said there’s a deep hole in both programs.
“We need to figure out we need a pathway to solvency,” Brecheen said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne asked Brecheen if he planned to keep his McAlester field office open, like other District 2 representatives before him.
“No,” Brecheen said. “Nobody was visiting the McAlester office,” he said, except for about once a week.
Brecheen said instead his staff will be visiting McAlester businesses with a notepad, asking those inside what they would like Brecheen to know.
Concerning the national deficit, Brecheen said “We are on an unsustainable path. The math doesn’t work to continue doing what we’ve been doing.”
As of last week, the federal debt was slightly below $31.46 trillion.
President Biden opposes putting conditions on a debt ceiling increase needed to cover outlays and tax cuts that Congress approved, Reuters reported Tuesday. Congress raised the debt ceiling three times in the four years under former President Donald Trump.
Many House Republicans contend that Biden should enact major spending cuts prior to any agreement to raise the current statutory debt limit of $31.38 trillion. Biden also pushed Republicans this week for details on what budget cuts they want in order to raise the federal debt limit.
Clare Thomas, past chairman of the Pittsburg County Democrat Party, asked why little was heard about the national debt when the Republican Party held the presidency.
“The debt rose more than 25% under the previous administration,” Thomas said. “Why didn’t we do something about it when the Republicans were in?”
Brecheen said he had worked for U.S. Senator Tom Coburn when Coburn held the office and he said Coburn went after Democrats and Republicans alike where federal spending was concerned. Brecheen said some Republicans have also participated in excessive spending.
He said he is committed to working toward reducing the federal deficit.
Those attending the town hall event adhered to Brecheen’s pre-meeting request to be respectful of each other, even when they disagreed politically.
