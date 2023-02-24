Sometimes it seems Oklahoma singer Brad Fielder never met a musical instrument he didn’t like.
Fielder is the next musician to take the stage at Spaceship Earth Coffee in McAlester. He’s set for an 8 p.m. show on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Fielder’s performing solo at Spaceship Earth and he’s bringing a veritable musical arsenal with him.
“Acoustic guitars, resonator, banjo, harmonicas, kazoo and bass stompbox will all be used for a lively solo performance of original and traditional folk, country blues, ragtime and novelty tunes,” Fielder said.
Jeremy Beaver, of Spaceship Earth, anticipates Fielder bringing his distinctive sounds to the venue.
“Brad Fielder may be the most unique artist we’ve seen at Spaceship,” Beaver said. “His mix of jug band, ragtime, zydeco, Delta blues and Appalachian folk music is like a history book of American music come to life.”
If Beaver is enthusiastic about bringing Fielder to McAlester, the musician feels the same about performing at Spaceship Earth.
“Late last year, I became aware of the place,” Fielder said. Along with Spaceship Earth, he learned about the Dancing Rabbit Music Festival held in McAlester each spring, summer and fall.
“They’ve had some great acts and festivals of high quality,” Fielder said. “I want to be part of that.”
Fielder said he felt surprised to learn that Charlie Parr, an artist he holds in high esteem, performed at Spaceship Earth in November.
“He is amazing,” Fielder said of Parr. “I don’t know how I missed it.” Fielder, who lives in Norman, said he would have gladly made a trip to McAlester to see and hear Parr in-person for the first time.
“He was only a couple of hours away,” said Fielder. “I’m sure it was amazing.”
When approaching his music, Fielder decided to do something completely different than the typical singer-songwriter confessional type of song.
“For the last 10-to-15 years, people gravitated toward sad things,” Fielder said. “I don’t want to give them something else to be sad about.”
That’s where his good-time music comes into play.
“There are plenty of other things people can relate to and feel good about,” said Fielder.
Among the many styles that go into his musical gumbo is ragtime.
“I appreciate that kind of music,”he said.
Fielder has recorded several albums including “Welcome to New Hoyle,” “Eastside Throwaways,” and “Bradley Allan Fielder.” He’s especially proud of “Welcome to New Hoyle,” since he recorded the album in Bristol, Virginia, a city that straddles the border between Virginia and Tennessee.
That’s the city where the so-called Big Bang of Country Music occurred, when Jimmie Rodgers — also known as the Singing Brakeman and the Blue Yodeler — recorded some songs for Ralph Peer in 1927.
That’s also when the original Carter Family, consisting of Sara and A.P. Carter, along with sister-in-law and guitar virtuoso Maybelle Carter, recorded their first sides for Peer, released through the Victor Talking Machine Company.
Fielder got the chance to travel to Bristol when his dog, Boudreaux, won a Nipper, the RCA dog, lookalike contest. The prize included tickets to the Birthplace of County Music Museum in Bristol.
Since Fielder knew that recording engineer Jon Atkinson had a recording studio in Bristol with vintage equipment, including the big ribbon microphones, he decided to record his 2021 album, “Welcome to New Hoyle,” in Bristol. His guest musicians on the recording include Julie Bates, on fiddle and vocals; Andrew Morris on banjo, mandolin, guitar and vocals, and his friend Charley Reeves, who plays an acoustic bass as well as a sousaphone, a tuba-like brass instrument.
Tickets for Fielder’s Spaceship Earth performance are $10 and are available online at spaceshipearth.coffee.
Fielder remains enthusiastic about his McAlester show.
“I just want folks to come and have a good time,” he said.
