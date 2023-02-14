Board members looked around in awe during their first tour of a middle school and event center being constructed in McAlester.
Crossland Construction provided McAlester Public Schools board members a tour Monday to show progress on the $35-million facility set to be completed May 31. Board president Joy Tribbey said she and MPS executive assistant Lori Few, a fellow McAlester High School graduate, shared a moment while seeing progress at the massive gym, several classrooms, and more.
"I know Lori and I both looked at each other and we were both teary," Tribbey said.
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
"I just want to thank the community for voting for this bond and what this building is going to be not only for the students but for the community," Tribbey said. "It is extremely impressive and I cannot wait for you to see it."
Crossland representative Ronald Smith said the site is still on track to be completed May 31.
Smith most of the kitchen is complete, including the kitchen vents and all the overhead installation. He said crews continue working on brick, will bring in a crane to install some roof units, and will install other exterior elements.
"We're trying to make the exterior of the building look pretty and we're waiting on some glass and some doors to finalize sealing up the building," Smith said.
"But other than that, the exterior's wrapping up," he added. "Other than like the asphalt paving, some side work concrete, some light poles and flag poles."
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
Crossland representatives said manufacturing is slow for aluminum doors and some hardware needs to make them caused further delays, but the plan is to have doors installed in no more than five weeks.
Board members asked about water drainage on the site as recent rain left some puddles in areas.
Crossland representatives said storm drains installed on site will take rain water down to a detention pond and the final concrete work in the parking lot and other areas of the site will keep rain water flowing toward the detention pond at the bottom of the hill.
Board members said they were happy to see storage for band instruments and a band room coming to fruition.
Crossland representatives said crews continue priming and painting walls, started installing some classroom cabinets, flooring the bathrooms, installing wall fixtures and more.
Crews continued overhead installation in the gym and started cleanup on concrete where chair-back seats will be installed.
Crossland representatives said the seats are in production and should be delivered "by the end of the month."
"It's truly impressive," Tribbey said. "I want to thank Crossland for doing what they've done and staying on track and keeping us up to date."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.