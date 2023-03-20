Dr. Robert Steeber said he is confident a new middle school and event center will be done on time.
The McAlester Public Schools superintendent said he is excited after contractors told board members Monday the $35-million middle school and event center is still on track for the projected May 31 completion date.
“I’m excited,” Steeber said. “It’s right on target.”
Nearly 80% of MPS district voters approved in February 2021 a $34.9 million bond toward construction of a middle school and event center on the hill between McAlester High School and East Van Buren Avenue. The bond extended two previous measures that brought an 8% tax increase in 2019, but did not increase taxes.
Work started in November 2021 on the multi-level facility, which includes several classrooms and a new event center that doubles as a storm shelter for nearly 800 students in grades 7-12.
Crossland Construction, the project contractor, provided an update Monday to MPS Board of Education members with the site 82.64% complete and on track for its May 31 completion date.
Steeber said the district will start consolidating campuses soon afterward with the goal of being done moving in mid-July.
He said the district will also address traffic flow at the site with staggered start times to allow people enough time to drive children to various campuses. Officials said those plans will be announced after becoming final.
Board members toured the site in February to see progress at the massive gym, several classrooms, the kitchen and more.
Crossland representatives provided a status report to board members that lists a summary, schedule, weather days and other notes.
The status report lists concrete completion on Sept. 30, 2022; masonry complete on Oct. 31, 2022; steel work complete on Nov. 30, 2022; and building dried in on Jan. 20.
Contractors said they finished all curbs and continued working on sidewalks, dirt work, retaining walls, and exterior brick work.
Crossland said workers are painting in the classroom wings and the gym, putting up seat backs in the gym, and working on ceilings.
Contractors said workers completed cabinets, ceiling grids, lights, duct work and more in classrooms.
Board members voted in December 2022 to name the new site Randy Hughes Middle School after the former MPS superintendent with the vision for the new facility before he retired last year.
Hughes started as a teacher at McAlester in 1985 and coached baseball, winning state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998 and 2000. He served as principal of the alternative education program, middle school and high school before serving as superintendent from July 2016 to May 2022.
