A weeklong revival is set at Mount Triumph Missionary Baptist Church in McAlester.
It begins each evening at 7 p.m. and runs for five days from Monday, Sept. 11, through Friday, Sept. 16, at the Mount Triumph Church at 408 E. Wyandotte Ave.
Guest revivalist is Bishop Frank Douglas Jr., Beth-Judah Ministries of the Church of God in Christ in Kansas City, Missouri.
Pastor Anthony Washington and First Lady Loise Washington are hosting the series.
Bishop Douglas, Jr., is described as an accomplished preacher and teacher, life performance and cognitive behavioral intervention coach as well as artist and bassist. He is founding Senior Pastor of Beth-Judah Ministries Church of God in Christ in 1994. In 2007, he was designated for the episcopacy and in 2008 Bishop Douglas was consecrated into the episcopacy of the Church of God in Christ.
Bishop Douglas is a Kansas City native. He received his associate degree from Penn Valley Community College and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri Kansas City.
He has completed coursework in Greek Studies with the Sheffield Bible College, Kansas City, Missouri and has received two conferred honorary doctorates from Central America Theological Seminary of Kansas City, Missouri, and Southwestern Theological Seminary of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Professionally, he has 20-plus years of career as a logistics/supply chain professional with various organizations in the disciplines of manufacturing and distribution, design modeling, third-party logistics/supply chain management, and medical transit management. From 2016-2021, he served on the Board of Bishops Enhancement and Professionalism Training and Curriculum Staff.
He received his life coaching certification in 2013 through Dream Releasers Coaching under renowned life coach Dr. Samuel Chand and the National Association of Drug Court Professionals.
Bishop Douglas now provides life performance, juvenile behavior adjustment, and restorative justice coaching solutions for individuals, groups, businesses, colleges, and universities as well as churches under his non-profit organization the Heart of the Father Initiative and its program Equipped for Justice.
He proudly serves on various national and local organizations from the Adhoc Group Against Crime, Urban Summit, Greater Kansas City SCLC Board member, and formerly on the Concerned Clergy Coalition of Kansas City, Lion’s Club Organization to Communities Creating Opportunities.
Bishop Douglas and his wife, Carmen, have six adult children and six grandchildren: Ra’shad, MaKenzie, Dy’mond, Camilla, Christopher, and Dallas.
