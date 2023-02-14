Beta Iota of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International recently announced the annual chapter award winners for 2023.
Beta Iota was chartered in 1973 and has been serving the McAlester and surrounding communities for the past 50 years through its philanthropic service and community projects.
Lori Few, Beta Iota Awards Chair states that each year Beta Iota recognizes one Junior High Outstanding Youth in grades 7-9, one Senior High Outstanding Youth for current high school seniors, and one Distinguished Achievement Award, given to an outstanding local community member. These awards are presented to local individuals who excel in serving others and who positively impact their community.
The 2023 Junior High Outstanding Youth award winner is Addison Bernardi. Addison is an 8th-grade student at Hartshorne Middle School. She is the daughter of Kyle & Rachael Bernardi.
The 2023 Senior High Outstanding Youth award winner is Kynli Jones. Kynli is a Senior at McAlester High School. She is the daughter of Kristy Melton.
The 2023 Distinguished Achievement award winner is Chris Plunkett. Chris is employed by McAlester Regional Health Center and serves as the Executive Director of the MRHC Foundation. The foundation is a charitable, non-profit organization whose mission is to promote and provide financial support to McAlester Regional Health Center to improve the health and lives of those living in Southeast Oklahoma.
From the local award-winning level, these three individuals will now be considered at the state-level competition with winners to be announced in April of this year.
