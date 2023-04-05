Spring is here. Warmer weather and outdoor activities are just around the corner. Each year, we celebrate this time of year with an Easter Celebration on the day after Good Friday to commemorate Jesus’ sacrifice. This year is no exception.
The Choctaw Nation will hold its annual Easter Celebration at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 8 at the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds in Tuskahoma, OK. Please join us as we celebrate the Good News of Easter and enjoy fellowship with tribal members and their families as we highlight our Faith, Family and, Culture with a wonderful Easter Celebration. Events on the schedule include:
Easter message by Chaplain Olin Williams
Children and elder Easter egg hunts (eggs dropped by helicopter)
Gospel bands
Choctaw artists and program booths
Photos with Easter Bunny and chicks
Grab & Go Lunch
Easter signifies the triumph of Jesus over death. We, as Christians, believe that the resurrection of Jesus confirmed that He was the Son of God who had come to Earth to provide salvation and redeem us of our sins through his sacrifice.
The weekend event is to commemorate the day of Jesus’ crucifixion and to celebrate His rise from the tomb so that we shall not perish but have ever lasting life. The basis of our Christian faith is built on this promise. We commemorate Good Friday, a tribal holiday, each Friday before Easter, for us to solemnly honor the way Jesus suffered and died for our sins. The Easter Celebration is a day of joy as Jesus rose from the grave to fulfill His promise.
There is no better reason to hold the Easter Celebration than to give God’s children a time and place to reflect on the true meaning of Easter. The celebration is intended to be a fun day, but it is also a day to take time and give thanks for the joy and goodness that God bestows on us each day.
In 2023, Good Friday falls on Friday, April 7. The Choctaw Easter Celebration will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 8 at the Tvshka Homma Capitol Grounds. Easter is celebrated on Sunday, April 9.
I hope that you and your family will join us at the Capitol Grounds for a day of fellowship, fun and to commemorate the true meaning of the sacrifice Jesus made for us.
Yakoke and God Bless!
