McAlester, OK (74501)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning. Cloudy skies late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.