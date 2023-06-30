Major donations will help a massive renovation project at the McAlester Public Library move closer to becoming reality.
The Clark and Wanda Bass Foundations and First National Bank in McAlester recently announced separate contributions that will total $375,000 toward the ongoing plans to renovate the library that first opened in 1970.
“We are pleased to be able to assist in continuing the legacy of the McAlester Public Library through this renovation project,” FNB Board Chairman Carlton Bass and FNB President Evans McBride said in a joint release.
First National Bank announced a contribution of $75,000, while the Clark and Wanda Bass Foundation and the Wanda Bass Foundation will contribute $150,000 apiece, which will result in a total of $375,000 to the project.
The Bass family moved to McAlester in 1966 when Clark Bass took over day-to-day leadership of First National Bank & T.r Co. of McAlester.
Over the course of almost six decades, Clark and Wanda Bass along with First National Bank, contributed to myriad community projects.
The Basses were also among the six original lead donors to the McAlester Public Library building on North Second Street that opened in May 1970.
Officials have said the multi-million renovation project at the McAlester Public Library will make the facility state-of-the-art.
Fundraising toward the project started with a $1.5 million pledge from the Puterbaugh Foundation, followed with a matching $1.5 million donation from the Southeast Oklahoma Library System, then an additional $1.5 million pledge from the city of McAlester.
Those pledges will be paid over five years at $300,000 per year.
The Fugitt Foundation recently pledged another $1.5 million to bring the total to $6 million, while the rest of the project will be funded through donations from individuals and smaller groups.
Previous efforts to obtain a new library building shifted after SEOLS conducted a 2019 survey that resulted in patrons indicating they like the existing site.
Officials consulted with Tulsa-based KKT Architects, Inc. to draw plans to increase the library’s square footage with meeting rooms, study rooms, shared workspace areas, and more in a state-of-the-art facility.
Additional meeting rooms will host from four to 120 people and a conference room that will be available after hours.
Friends of the McAlester Public Library purchased two properties on the north side of the library that will be cleared for parking expansion near a new main entrance on the building’s north side.
Inside the main entrance will be a reception area, elevators and new Learning Stairs — with stairways on either side of theater-type seating where some children’s classes and presentations can be held.
Friends of the Library donated land to the north that will become an expanded parking lot near the north entrance.
Organizers have said they hope construction starts in late fall 2023 and takes 12-16 months.
Organizers started a donation drive in November 2022 that continues for anyone looking to contribute.
Anyone from the public can donate to the project — as did former Oklahoma Gov. George Nigh and others. Anyone can make a pledge by contacting the McAlester Public Library at 918-426-0930.
MPL offers an entrepreneurial database with various professional courses throughout the year, cutting edge programing, and expanded services in recent years.
SEOLS recently added a 30-feet-long Bookmobile to serve even more communities with scheduled stops that can serve more than 100 per day.
The system’s website, SEOLibraries.com, provides access to downloadable music, movies, magazines, newspapers and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.