Barbara Smitherman is always looking ahead to something new.
She’s already a minister, a published novelist, a social activist, and a retired nurse. She’s also earned a PhD in Divinity.
She’s president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP and serves as president of the McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship, a group previously known as the McAlester Ministerial Alliance. She’s also a member of the city of McAlester Planning and Zoning Commission, where she serves in the seat previously held by the late Primus Moore.
Last week, she embarked on her newest venture, becoming an entrepreneur. She and her husband, Doug Smitherman, just opened their new shop called HeavenScent Fragrances, Candles and More, at 800 E. Washington Ave.
Barbara Smitherman makes all of her candles herself, as well as some of the other fragrance packages. She gets an assist from her granddaughter, Lexus Curtis, when she comes to McAlester.
Opening her new shop is the culmination of Smitherman’s longtime goal to have her own business.
She has excelled in so many areas, some consider her a modern-day Renaissance woman. Among the things she’s held near and dear to her heart is her work with the NAACP.
She said the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP is gearing up to start its monthly meetings again, following a winter break due to so much extreme weather.
“We will meet on the third Saturday of each month, beginning in March,” she said, which will be March 19. “We meet at the Tabernacle of Faith Church Praise Worship Center,” at 1121 E. Chickasaw Ave., Smitherman said, the same church where Smitherman serves as pastor.
Members plan to begin working on a memorial scholarship still in the planning stages. They will also begin working on this year’s Juneteenth Celebration, which will be held at McAlester’s Hunter Park on Saturday, June 17, she said.
By the time Smitherman assumed the presidency of the Pittsburg County Chapter of the NAACP, she said she had already learned a lot from longtime Chapter President Miller “Bo” Newman.
Newman, who died at home on Sept. 19, 2021, following an illness, had also served as the NAACP’s state president in Oklahoma.
Smitherman has been involved with the organization for years, including a time working as the NAACP assistant state youth advisor with Clara Luper, but serving as chapter president involved a different set of duties. That’s where Smitherman is grateful for Newman’s mentorship.
“I had known ‘Bo’ forever,” Smitherman said. “He was a great guy.”
Smitherman said she began serving as Chapter President of the NAACP after Newman called her about a year before he died and asked her to assume the president’s role.
“He called me and told me I needed to take over as president the year before he passed,” she said.
As president of the McAlester United Area Ministers Fellowship, Smitherman works with other ministers.
“It’s a fellowship of pastors in Pittsburg County,” she said. “We do the Thanksgiving gala every year.”
Money derived from the annual fundraiser goes to different charitable causes. Money raised from last year’s event went to the women’s and children’s homeless shelter known as Hope House, the Domestic Violence Center, the men’s homeless shelter known as Good Samaritan Outreach and the Youth Emergency Shelter, she said.
During her career as registered nurse, Smitherman worked a at the McAlester Regional Health Center, serving as house supervisor during the night shift at the hospital until she retired.
Regarding another of her talents, Smitherman’s novel is titled “Engaging the Sons of Darkness.” She describes it as a Christian suspense novel about spiritual warfare. It’s been published twice, first by Tate Publishing in 2009, then again by LifeRich Publishing in 2018.
Smitherman said one of the activities in which the local chapter of the NAACP will be involved this year is the setting up a memorial scholarship in Newman’s honor.
What did Smitherman learn from Newman in regard to serving as president of the Pittsburg County Chapter of NAACP?
“I learned patience from ‘Bo,’” she said. “He’s one of the most patient people I’ve ever met. He seemed so laid back and he never met a stranger.
“He was a gentle, quiet giant, but when he spoke, it was powerful.”
