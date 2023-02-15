Pittsburg County commissioners and McAlester city leaders are going to let their attorneys do the talking for them in a dispute over stormwater fees at the Southeast Expo Center.
County commissioners met with McAlester Mayor John Browne and City Manager David Andren, along with Ward 2 Councilor Justin Few and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright during a special commissioners meeting Wednesday in an effort to resolve the issue.
The dispute concerns approximately $19,000 in unpaid stormwater fees for the Southeast Expo Center the city has billed to Pittsburg County.
County and city representatives didn’t come to an agreement during the Wednesday meeting, but they want to keep the conversation going.
Their mutual decision to get the attorneys involved doesn’t necessarily mean the two sides are headed to court. Rather, they are hopeful the attorneys can find a legal way to resolve the situation, which remains at an impasse.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan represents the county commissioners, while City Attorney John Hammons represents McAlester.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith contacted Sullivan shortly after the meeting concluded to relate what transpired. Smith also told Sullivan to expect the city’s attorney to contact him.
“It appears we have a position different from the city,” Sullivan said after talking with Smith. “I will hopefully be meeting with their attorney and he and I will meet to see if a compromise can be worked out.”
Browne said after the meeting he will get in touch with the city attorney.
“I’m going to contact our attorney and ask him to contact their attorney to see what legal avenues we have open to us,” Browne said.
Even though they were unable to come to agreement Wednesday, both the city and county representatives said it’s a beginning.
“It was a good meeting,” Browne said. “We got to talk about the problem.
“Everyone was polite,” the mayor noted.
Both County Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman agreed with Smith that the county should not pay the stormwater fees the city is charging them on a monthly basis.
Commissioners contend all of the stormwater at the Expo Center building runs off the roof and into gutters that empty into a nearby lagoon that belongs to the county. Stormwater runoff on the Expo Center parking lot runs into nearby Sandy Creek, which runs into Coal Creek and empties into Lake Eufaula, they said.
As a result, the commissioners contend, the city is charging them approximately $1,000 a month for nothing, since the stormwater runoff at the Expo Center does not go into the city’s stormwater system.
Browne, speaking on behalf of the city, said the stormwater fee ordinance is nevertheless on the books and the city can’t pick and choose who pays the fee. Browne also said there’s no appetite on the city council, or on the city’s advisory Planning and Zoning Commission to fulfill the commissioners’ request that the city de-annex the Expo Center property from the McAlester city limits — thus eliminating the stormwater fee.
At least one city councilor said prior to the meeting he is open to the idea of de-annexing the Expo Center. Ward 4 Councilor Randy Roden was waiting in the Commissioners’ Conference Room when the other city representatives arrived. Browne advised Roden he needed to leave, because if he remained, there would be a quorum of city councilors present and the city had not posted a special city council meeting agenda.
Roden left, but on the way out said he had wanted to attend to learn more about the situation. He said he has an open mind regarding de-annexing the Expo Center from the McAlester city limits.
County commissioners are refusing to pay stormwater fees the city is charging the county since the county took over possession of the Southeast Expo Center in 2021.
Records the News-Capital obtained under the state’s Opens Records Act show the utility bill for the Expo Center as of Dec. 20, 2022, stood at $19,642.87.
In addition to a $1,045 stormwater fee for the month, it also included $403.97 for water usage; $191.73 for garbage; 40 cents for a recycling fee; $4.16 for a landfill fee and another $5.16, also listed as garbage.
Along with the monthly fees, the Dec. 22 bill included a “balance forward” amount of $17,992.12, which includes unpaid stormwater fees assessed to the Expo Center.
If the bill wasn’t paid by Dec. 20, the bill total stood to rise to $19,807.90, according to records the News-Capital obtained.
Asked Monday by the commissioners how much the city is contending the county owes in unpaid stormwater fees, Browne said approximately $19,000.
County commissioners took over operations of the Expo Center soon after they terminated the city’s 2001 30-year lease from the county in June 2021.Commissioners gave the city an Aug. 15, 2021 deadline to vacate the building.
Stormwater fees or any other utility fees assessed by the city of McAlester had not been an issue when the city operated the Expo Center.
During the 20 years the city operated the Expo Center the city did not assess a water bill or other city utility fees to the facility. It also didn’t assess a stormwater fee on the Expo Center while the city operated it.
Once the city returned the Expo Center to the county, the city began charging the county utility fees — including the stormwater fee that typically totals more than $1,000 per month.
