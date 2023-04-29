Where do you want to go to college and why?
I would like to go to Eastern Oklahoma State College because I have been a concurrent student there for two years and I would like to finish my degree where I started. I would then like to further my education at Northeastern State University because of the Graphic Design program they offer.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
QHS Class of 2023 Valedictorian, Superintendent’s Honor Roll 2020-2021, Principal’s Honor Roll 2022-2023, Fast Pitch Softball “Miss Clutch” 2022, Class Vice-President 9th-12th Grades, Speech Regional Qualifier 9th-12th Grades, Fast-Pitch Softball District Champs 2021, State Runner Up in Dramatic Duet in 2023.
What drives you to succeed?
The thought of getting a job that doesn’t feel like a job because I love it so much is a dream of mine. That drives me to study, work hard at my job and school, and try to excel in everything I do.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
I have had many people inspire me in life but one person who inspires me the most is my friend Ashlynn Franklin who graduated in 2022. She has always been a leader I look up to. She was always in charge of decorating competitions, or class activities, or in my case, she was the best role model I could’ve ever had in speech. She was a state champion her senior year and she worked with me and motivated me throughout my high school career. She helped me learn that if you work hard it always pays off in the end because you will never regret trying your hardest.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I live in Stigler but I am involved in the town of Quinton and I have very good influences that taught me the value of community and helping one another. YEES Foundation Quinton Backpack Project (Food Packing and Delivering) volunteer 2 years, Town of Quinton clean-up day volunteer 2 years, Class door decoration & float designer & artist 2 years, Operation Christmas Child (Shoebox) volunteer 2 years, Quinton United Methodist Church liturgist 3 years, Quinton United Methodist Church trunk or treat volunteer (Packing bags and giving out candy) 14 years.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
I am involved in the following activities:
National honor society — 10th — 12th grades — current president, Gifted & Talented — 9th — 12th grades, Yearbook Club — current editor & cover designer for the past three years, Fast & Slow-pitch softball — 9th — 12th grades, Speech — 9th — 12th grades, Cheer — 12th grade, Fellowship of christian athletes — 9th — 12th grades, Basketball manager — 9th grade, Track — 9th grade. These activities have taught me how to keep my grades up while working hard and giving my all in each activity I’m part of.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
A new car could help to add to my college fund. By receiving a new car it would reduce the burden of a car payment on my parents that they could put towards my college expenses.
Name: Claire Lowrimore Age: 18 School: Quinton Family: I am the daughter of Craig and Lorie Lowrimore and I am the sister of Gage Lowrimore. Hobbies: I enjoy making art, doing makeup, working out, and hanging with friends and family.
