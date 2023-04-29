Where you want go to college and why?
I plan on attending the University of Oklahoma next fall. I chose this university because I plan to pursue a degree in engineering and after investigation, I found that the University of Oklahoma’s engineering program was the best option for me.
What is your list of accomplishments including scholarships received?
Over the years I have succeeded in several different areas of extracurricular activities. Such as being a state qualifier in basketball, baseball, academic bowl, and curriculum contests. I have also won the grand champion Hampshire gilt at the Oklahoma Youth Expo swine show. I have received several local scholarships and I have also received the National Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps scholarship. I will be applying this scholarship at the University of Oklahoma.
What drives you to succeed?
As long as I can remember my parents have always taught me that if something is worth pursuing it is worth giving maximum effort to achieve. I believe that because I was raised this way, I have always tried my hardest when participating in everything that I do. From showing livestock to sports to academics, I believe in giving one hundred percent in everything I do.
Who inspires you to excel in school and why?
My family has always pushed me to excel in school. Not only did my parents always teach me that if I were to work hard enough I could excel in academics, but I also had two older sisters who put this philosophy to action. Growing up I always had two positive role-models to look up to that pushed me to succeed in school.
What community activities are you involved in and what drives you to give back to the community?
I am involved in the Kiowa Church of Christ youth group which occasionally provides community service to people of the Kiowa community by picking up trash, clearing brush, and mowing yards. This year, a classmate and I also started our school’s very own community service club called the GoGivers club. This club’s mission is to take suggestions from students and then to go out and complete these services periodically throughout the year.
What are your extracurricular activities and how do they improve your education?
The extracurricular activities that I am a part of are basketball, baseball, 4-H, FFA, FCCLA, FCA, and academic bowl. I believe that all of these things have taught me important life lessons. To list a few examples in particular, I believe that basketball has taught me the importance of being a good teammate and FFA has taught me qualities such as leadership and public speaking.
How would a new car help achieve your future goals?
Since I will be attending the University of Oklahoma in Norman, I will have around a two hour trip that I will have to complete nearly every week. I believe that a new car could allow me to save money on gas which I can put towards furthering my education. My younger sister will be graduating next year, so I know that a new car would ease the financial burden for my family as well.
—Adrian O’Hanlon III
Kiowa’s Jaxon Wills Name: Jaxon Wills Age: 18 School: Kiowa Family: Parents-Brandy and Joe Wills, Siblings-Sam and Jadyn Mitchell, Tucker and Jacy Curry, Jaylee Wills Hobbies: Basketball, Golf, Baseball, Hunting, Fishing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.