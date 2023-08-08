An annual donation drive that has provided more than 5,000 pairs of socks and underwear to members of the community is now seeking donations for its fifth year.
Jennifer Mullins, office manager for Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services, started the annual drive back in 2017 after clients at the counseling center were having difficulties getting the necessities for their children.
“One of those items were socks and underwear,” Mullins said. “With the help of word of mouth from a Facebook post, we were able to help cover the client’s needs for that year.”
A more organized drive followed in 2018 with donations from the community providing 250 pairs of socks and underwear to elementary schools in McAlester.
“It just exploded,” Mullins said after she made a Facebook post with a request for donations for the second year. “Probably like the third year, I’d be out shopping somewhere, and somebody would give me money and be like “Oh you’re the sock and underwear lady, here you go!”’
The annual drive now distributes the donations to every school in McAlester with donations also given to surrounding public schools and head starts. The youth shelter, Good Samaritan Men’s Shelter, and the Hope House also receive donations from the drive.
“We have distributed more than 5,000 packages of socks and underwear,” Mullins said since the drive began five years ago.
According to Mullins, there are several ways for people to donate to the drive.
Donations can be dropped off or shipped to Southeastern Oklahoma Social Services, at 512 E. Chickasaw Ave. in McAlester. The office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Sizes accepted for the drive are 3T to adult.
Mullins said cash and PayPal donations are also accepted.
“We have an actual checking account at First National Bank called the Jenni Mullins Sock and Underwear Drive. So, all the money goes directly in there,” Mullins said with all donations being tax deductible.
Anybody with questions about the drive or is in need can contact Mullins by calling 918-302-0389.
“There’s no income guidelines,” Mullins said. “No questions asked.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.