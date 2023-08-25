New awning will be placed over an area connecting kennels to the main building at the Pittsburg County Animal Shelter.
Pittsburg County commissioners have already awarded the project to a contractor.
Butler Excavating and Construction was awarded the $11,900 contract for the project earlier this month through an unanimous vote of the county commissioners.
Pittsburg County Animal Shelter Director Michele Van Pelt and Office Manager Lloyd Staten later said having the awning will be a benefit to the shelter, which is at 1206 N. West St., near the Pittsburg County Justice Center.
“It’s an awning from the building to the kennel,” Van Pelt said.
Plans call for the new awning to be 14 feet wide and 16 feet long.
It will be better for the animals, especially when they have to be temporarily placed outside in crate cages while their regular living quarters are being cleaned, Van Pelt and Staten noted.
A number of details for the projects are set out in the bid specifications, including extending a new roof over the existing kennels.
Some of the materials used will be 3X3 14-gauge square tubing to be used for uprights against the existing kennels, the contract states.
It also calls for 2X2 11-gauge square tubing to be used for uprights attached to the existing kennels, according to the contract for the job.
Also, 3X3 14-gauge square tubing with purlin, which is commonly known as a horizontal beam along the length of a roof resting on a main rafter and supporting common rafters, is required in the contract.
A 26-gauge panel lock for concrete anchors is also required for the project.
